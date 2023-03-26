Public safety is the most prominent issue in a three-way mayor’s race leading up to the primary election, with incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird touting her record and the two Republican challengers promising to better support police.

Gaylor Baird, a Democrat who’s seeking a second term, is being challenged by state Sen. Suzanne Geist and Christian ministry leader and former Husker Stan Parker.

City elections are nonpartisan, meaning no party labels appear on the ballot and the top two vote-getters in the April 4 primary will advance to the May 2 general election regardless of party affiliation. However, the political parties do recruit and support candidates.

That support has made this mayor’s race the most expensive in the city’s history, including large donations from prominent Republican donors to support Geist and oppose Gaylor Baird.

Geist has raised $1.1 million in cash and in-kind contributions, the bulk of it from the Peed family, their business Sandhills Global and Sen. Pete Ricketts, according to the latest Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure records.

Together Nebraska, a conservative political action committee funded primarily by the Peeds, their company and the Ricketts family, has raised $660,000 and has spent more $112,000 to oppose Gaylor Baird.

The mayor, who hasn’t reported the same large individual donations, has still raised $820,000, according to the last campaign filings. Geist had spent $742,000 and Gaylor Baird $189,500.

Parker, the executive director of a Christian ministry called MyBridge, has raised about $49,300 and spent a little more than $30,000 thus far. Parker has said he made an intentional decision not to take large donations from individuals or groups, so he would not be beholden to anyone or give that appearance.

Instead, he said, he’s held weekly Zoom meetings open to anyone who wants to ask him questions.

While numerous billboards for Geist popped up early on, yard signs for all three candidates are now proliferating across the city, and voters’ mailboxes are filling with campaign mailers.

Gaylor Baird’s campaign has primarily focused on touting her accomplishments, and on the issue of public safety she’s stressed her administration made LPD officers the highest-paid in the state, and added 31 LPD positions (18 of them commissioned officers) and 28 positions at Lincoln Fire and Rescue. The Lincoln firefighters' union has endorsed Gaylor Baird, and made a $50,000 contribution, recorded Friday with the Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Geist’s campaign — along with TV ads sponsored by the Together Nebraska PAC — have attacked Gaylor Baird’s handling of discrimination and harassment allegations by seven former and current Lincoln police officers, four of whom have filed lawsuits against the city.

The ads accuse Gaylor Baird of punishing and firing those who came forward.

While the allegations of harassment and discrimination go back decades — long before Gaylor Baird was in office — she did hire Police Chief Teresa Ewins. And while Ewins has fired four of the seven officers who have made discrimination complaints, the Lincoln Police Union — which endorsed Geist for mayor — also endorsed the hiring of Ewins.

Gaylor Baird said after she was approached about issues in the department, she brought in a national firm to assess the situation and the city has implemented all the recommendations.

Crime in Lincoln has also been portrayed very differently by the candidates.

Gaylor Baird has pointed out that crime in Lincoln last year decreased relative to the previous five-year period and Lincoln’s violent crime rate is at a 30-year low.

Like other Republican candidates — including Rep. Mike Flood when he was seeking reelection to Nebraska’s 1st District — Geist’s ads point out a spike in Lincoln homicides last year, along with increases in some other crimes.

On his campaign site, Parker also points to what he says is an increase in crime and a denial of that by the mayor, and focuses on the handling of riots and protests after George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police in 2020.

Parker says he would support police, focus on leadership in the department and promote community engagement.

Other issues raised by candidates include infrastructure and street improvements, promoting growth and a strong economy.

Gaylor Baird, again, focuses on her administration’s investment in streets and the city's recovery from the pandemic and the assistance offered to small businesses, renters and landlords and workforce development.

She also highlights investments her administration has made to public transit, libraries, parks and trails.

While Gaylor Baird has stuck primarily to her accomplishments, a recent blast by Bold Nebraska, an environmental advocacy group that supports her, pointed out Geist's support of legislative bills that would support private schools.

It signals that Geist's position on a number of controversial bills could factor into the campaign.

In her campaign materials, Geist promises to create a more positive business climate and a more transparent administration.

Parker also talks about transparency, references the “extended lockdowns,” presumably during the pandemic and a “highly controversial ordinance,” presumably a reference to the so-called fairness ordinance.

Lincoln has a strong mayor form of government, meaning the mayor is its top administrator with an office at City Hall where he or she is expected to work full time.

The mayor oversees more than 2,000 employees and a tax-funded budget of more than $243 million, earns $94,523 (that will increase to $99,251 on May 15) and serves a four-year term.

According to the city’s charter, the mayor’s duties and powers include supervising the executive and administrative work of the city, submitting an annual operating budget to the City Council and supervising all purchases and contracts of more than $50,000.

