Public invited to comment via teleconference at City Council meeting

In addition to making in-person comments during the open microphone session of Monday's City Council meeting, residents will be able to participate via teleconference.

The public comment session is at the end of the City Council meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Those who want to participate via the teleconference must register by noon Monday with the City Clerk’s Office by calling 402-441-7436 or by emailing CityClerk@lincoln.ne.gov. Participants must provide a name, street address, email address and contact number.

Those who wish to comment in person are asked to go to the Bill Luxford Studio, Room 113, next to the Chambers on the first floor of the County-City Building. Participants will wait until their name is called, then enter the Council Chambers and approach the podium. After speaking, residents will exit the Chambers through the door to the left of the podium.

The open microphone sessions are provided for those who wish to address the council on a matter not on the agenda, and not planned to appear on a future agenda.

Testimony at the June 8 council meeting — the first after clashes between protesters and police — stretched more than an hour. Many people also showed up to the June 15 meeting but discovered they could not speak since there was no scheduled open mic opportunity. The sessions are regularly scheduled for the second and last meetings of the month.

