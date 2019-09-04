{{featured_button_text}}

Two public hearings on a proposed Lancaster County wheel tax to address an ongoing infrastructure funding shortfall are set for next week. 

The first will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Waverly Community Center Foundation Building, 11120 N. 141st St.

The second meeting will be 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St.

So far, the county wheel tax is just a concept. No legal documents to enact it have been drawn up. 

It would apply to Hickman, Waverly and the county's unincorporated villages. 

A joint public agency involving the two Hickman and Waverly city governments, along with Lancaster County,  would be created to implement the tax. A previous attempt to enact a county wheel tax failed in 2005.

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln.

Load comments