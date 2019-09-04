Two public hearings on a proposed Lancaster County wheel tax to address an ongoing infrastructure funding shortfall are set for next week.
The first will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Waverly Community Center Foundation Building, 11120 N. 141st St.
The second meeting will be 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St.
So far, the county wheel tax is just a concept. No legal documents to enact it have been drawn up.
It would apply to Hickman, Waverly and the county's unincorporated villages.
A joint public agency involving the two Hickman and Waverly city governments, along with Lancaster County, would be created to implement the tax. A previous attempt to enact a county wheel tax failed in 2005.