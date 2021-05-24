PSC OKs one company's plan to recoup Nebraska gas costs from cold snap

The $80 million Black Hills spent over just one week on gas to serve its more than 300,000 Nebraska customers was more than six times the previous highest amount it had spent for the entire month of February.

By law, Black Hills and Northwestern, the only two natural gas companies regulated by the PSC, are allowed to recoup the actual costs of the natural gas they provide to customers. However, the commission asked them to hold off adding them to bills right away and to come up with a plan to seek reimbursement over time to lessen the effects on ratepayers.

While the two companies provide natural gas to a large chunk of the state, many people get their natural gas service from municipal providers, ranging in size from Omaha's Metropolitan Utilities District, which serves more than 200,000 customers, to small-town providers that have a few hundred customers.

Many of those providers faced the same astronomical cost increases to buy natural gas during the cold snap but did not have the financial wherewithal to defer repayment.

That meant customers in some communities got monthly bills that were hundreds of dollars more than usual.