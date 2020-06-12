You are the owner of this article.
Protesters return to downtown Lincoln on Friday night
Protesters return to downtown Lincoln on Friday night

Protest, 6.1

Protesters sit in the intersection of South 10th St. and Lincoln Mall in front of the County-City Building on June 1.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

About 80 protesters returned to downtown Lincoln on Friday evening, blocking traffic in spots along O Street between 16th and Ninth streets before gathering at the state Capitol.

By 10 p.m., about 50 people were blocking the intersection of Ninth and O streets. About 20 cars were stuck at the light, many honking for the protesters to move.

The demonstrators waved signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Later, protesters marched down N Street to 11th Street, eventually gathering on the north steps of the Capitol. Police blocked off K Street during the demonstration.

At the Capitol, protesters voiced their demands, which included disarming police. Some said marching isn't enough, and that things need to start being disrupted, pointing to the turmoil related to protests in Seattle.

The protest comes a day after marchers demonstrated at SouthPointe Pavilions, protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

