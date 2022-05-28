Protective custody unit for intoxicated people will no longer contract with law enforcement

After offering a safe place for police to take intoxicated people to sober up for nearly 40 years, a nonprofit agency known as The Bridge will no longer contract with local law enforcement agencies for the service.

The decision not to renew the contracts with Lincoln police and other area law enforcement agencies for what’s called “civil protective custody” — once known as detox — is driven largely by staffing issues caused by a serious nursing shortage, a situation that came to a head last fall.

And it means city and county officials — worried about the impact on county corrections — are looking for other placements for people intoxicated on drugs or alcohol who police believe are a danger to themselves or others, but don’t need to be in jail.

The Bridge will continue to offer its other services, including a voluntary detox program, a respite program and a 24-bed men’s residential treatment program.

In fact, the impact the nursing shortage has had on the voluntary detox program — because of the protective custody unit — played into the agency’s decision last month not to renew the law enforcement contracts, said Tammy Stevenson, executive director of The Bridge Behavioral Health.

It also played a part in the agency’s decision to temporarily close the protective custody unit last fall until it could deal with the staffing problems, a decision it changed course on after Stevenson said she was pressured by city and county officials to keep it open.

Initially, she said, she’d hoped to temporarily close the protective custody unit and keep the voluntary program open.

“The reason why was, if I had to temporarily close one program or significantly reduce beds I was going to keep the program operating that is accredited, uses evidence-based practices and has the best outcomes,” Stevenson said.

But that decision caused confusion and apparently some miscommunication.

The Bridge — like hospitals and other health-related businesses — has struggled to find enough nurses. Since July 2019, it has experienced a 209% turnover in nursing staff — about 20 people, Stevenson said.

In October, when two nurses quit with other positions still open, the problem became unmanageable and the agency’s board voted to temporarily close the protective custody unit.

Stevenson said she notified law enforcement departments and other affected agencies Oct. 12 that The Bridge would need to temporarily close the unit Nov. 1, and county and city officials stepped up to try to help find nurses, though that effort wasn’t successful.

About a week later, Stevenson said, an official she believes was relaying a message from city and county officials told her if she closed the unit, she would be in breach of contract and could face legal action.

After that, she said, she decided to shift nursing staff from the voluntary detox program to the protective custody unit, reducing the number of people The Bridge could serve.

In the months since that happened, it has had to turn more than 400 people away from the voluntary detox program, she said.

To reduce capacity in the voluntary program, she had to get permission from Region V Services, which provides state funding for low-income clients. Region V officials agreed to let her reduce the number of people she served without penalty because they understood it was a staffing issue, she said.

The voluntary detox program is paid for by client fees: Medicaid, state Region V funding and some private insurance.

The protective custody program is funded through a $407,000 contract with the Lincoln Police Department, a $232,000 grant from the city/county joint budget committee that helps pay staff, as well as smaller per-admission contracts with the Nebraska State Patrol, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and seven area counties.

Lincoln police bring about 85% of the admissions to the protective custody unit.

Jennifer Williams, the mayor’s chief of staff, said the city’s focus has been and still is on ensuring service to those who need civil protective custody, but she says officials didn't tell The Bridge it would be in breach of contract or possibly subject to legal action if it closed.

County Board Chairman Deb Schorr, however, said the county board did make it clear Stevenson needed to fulfill the contract because it was too short of notice to find alternatives.

Both Schorr and County Commissioner Sean Flowerday said they were under the impression that The Bridge didn’t intend to continue the protective custody service long-term. Flowerday said because of that, county officials set aside $2 million in federal relief funds to deal with the situation if the contracts ended.

Stevenson said it was never The Bridge’s intent to close permanently last fall — and the agency spent $500,000 on promotion, incentives, wage increases and hiring bonuses in an attempt to address staffing issues.

But she acknowledged the confusion could have arisen because of the agency’s long-term goal of transitioning away from protective custody, which was part of the agency’s strategic plan.

That goal stems back to 2018 — about the time Stevenson came on board as head of the agency — when she said Medicaid stopped funding the program because it wasn’t accredited and state officials deemed the program incarceration, not behavioral health.

A director with the accrediting agency visited the protective custody unit and told Stevenson it wouldn’t be able to get accredited without major remodeling to remove the locked rooms and changes to the program, including no longer admitting aggressive or violent clients.

The protective custody unit has nine locked rooms — two “padded” rooms with nothing inside but a floor grate to use as a restroom, and two others with just a toilet. Larger rooms can house more than one person. People admitted by police are monitored and get a mat to sleep on and a wool blanket, and they’re always behind a heavy, locked door.

The voluntary treatment program has dormitory-style rooms, eating areas, common lounge areas. People who come voluntarily generally stay 3-5 days and are medically monitored during withdrawal from alcohol, opioids, benzos or meth, receive therapy and help deciding their next steps. Many spend a few extra days in respite care before moving on to treatment.

Although a grant from the city/county joint budget committee helped fill the gap left by the Medicaid funding loss, the challenges of getting accredited — and following what the industry considers best practices — prompted discussions with then-Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister and then-Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Duncan about finding alternative placements for people.

Those discussions stopped when the pandemic hit, and when Bliemeister left and Teresa Ewins was hired as chief, those discussions never resumed, Stevenson said. Then the nursing shortage happened, which forced the issue.

The protective custody unit began in 1983, and was initially called Cornhusker Detox. The program moved from the north side of town to the current location near Seventh and K streets in 1985 and began adding programming, including the voluntary detox program. In 2016, The Bridge remodeled the facility and changed its name.

Stevenson said she thinks there are better alternatives for the 1,487 people admitted to protective custody last year — a total of 2,236 admissions (some more than once).

In the years since the program began, behavioral health experts have learned more, and many people who are intoxicated have suffered trauma, and being in a locked cell isn’t the best place for them, she said.

About 30% of those admitted are released to friends and family and 4% choose to go to the voluntary detox program.

About a third of the people admitted have been cited for DUI, she said, another third struggle with homelessness and the remaining third are there for various reasons — intoxicated after the bars close, or other events such as football games or concerts, some have mental health issues but come to the protective custody unit rather than the crisis center because they’re intoxicated.

One of the big concerns of county officials is the impact on the jail, which is already overcrowded, a fact exacerbated by the pandemic, which requires separating inmates who test positive for COVID-19.

“It’s very concerning to me,” said Lancaster County Corrections Director Brad Johnson. “Without The Bridge or a similar facility willing to take those individuals, the concern is the only option left is to bring them to our facility.”

The only way to handle that, he said, would be to expand the jail infirmary.

County officials are determined not to let that happen and The Bridge, hospital, city and county officials are meeting to try to find other solutions, including what's known as a "low-barrier" shelter that would accept intoxicated people.

LPD is discussing different ways to handle suspected drunk drivers now taken to protective custody.

Sara Hoyle, Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Services Director who is coordinating meetings to look for alternative placements, said they’re early on in the process of finding alternatives, but she’s hoping they can find an innovative, research-based solution.

“The hopeful thing is we know we have a long history of this community collaborating. That’s the light at the end of this tunnel,” she said.

The LPD contract ends Sept. 30, the smaller contracts in June.

Stevenson said she wants The Bridge to be part of the solution, and to collaborate with other agencies. If police would broach the subject of voluntary detox to people when they first contact them — and offer to drive them there — they might be more apt to take that option, she said.

“None of us want people to be in jail,” she said. “Our primary goal is to keep people safe. Safe doesn’t always mean custody. ... The key is we are learning in these situations it's not a one size-fits-all solution. ... I think we can do better. I think this community can do better.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

