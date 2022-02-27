Proposed ordinance to encourage apprenticeships would hurt businesses, Lincoln contractors say

A proposal to offer incentives on city projects to contractors who have apprenticeship programs faces substantial opposition from local businesses that claim it would hurt them and add an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy.

The proposed ordinance would give a 5% credit on city bids to contractors that use apprentices for at least 10% of their labor hours. The company must use an apprenticeship program registered with either the federal or state department of labor, or be a training program authorized by a union.

Several businesses that wrote letters in opposition to the ordinance say it would favor unionized businesses, because most apprenticeship programs in Nebraska recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor are affiliated with unions.

Joe D’Amico, vice president of General Excavating, wrote in a letter to the Lincoln City Council that his company doesn’t know of any unionized utility contractors in the city.

“As such we are personally at a loss as to why the Lincoln City Council would set up a system that would place Lincoln-based utility contractors such as General Excavating at a disadvantage to businesses that are not located here for city-based work.”

The ordinance would apply to bids of at least $250,000 and would only apply to the evaluation of the bid, said Councilman James Michael Bowers, who introduced it.

Bowers said his goal was to help increase the pool of skilled workers in Lincoln. A similar ordinance passed in Omaha with no opposition.

He noted that finding skilled workers was a top priority for 92% of Nebraska Chamber of Commerce members, and that Blueprint Nebraska, a statewide initiative aimed at stimulating economic development, proposed increasing the number of internships and apprenticeships to meet the needs of companies relocating to or expanding in Nebraska.

But local contractors say they already train their workers, especially given the labor shortage.

“The training’s in place,” General Excavating President Scott Fitzgerald said in an interview. “Why do we need an additional layer of bureaucracy to basically do what we’re already doing?”

Several contractors wrote about work they do with local programs such as those at Southeast Community College to recruit and train workers and questioned why those weren't recognized in the proposed ordinance.

If the city is paying a premium for companies that use apprentices, Fitzgerald said, he questioned how that’s benefiting the taxpayer.

Bud Synhorst, president and CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association, said the proposed ordinance presents other challenges. For instance, if 10% of the labor must be apprentices, there might not be people on site able to operate heavy machinery.

He also doesn’t know how the city plans to enforce such a requirement, and would likely have to create a new department to audit companies.

“That just seems like a lot of wasted taxpayer money if we’re going to have to create a bigger burden on these contractors that work with the city. It’s another layer of red tape.”

Synhorst said he’d hoped to delay Monday’s public hearing until all the parties had a chance to reach a compromise.

It’s important that an ordinance like this be crafted so it’s not detrimental to local businesses, he said.

“I don’t know what the rush is,” he said. “Now, as written, this is a disaster for local businesses.”

The proposed ordinance already had been put on hold and the Council isn’t likely to vote on it Monday, though the public hearing is scheduled to go forward.

It originally came up for a public hearing Jan. 10, but was postponed until Monday. Bowers said he will ask that the City Council delay a vote at least a week.

Bowers said he’s planned a roundtable for Thursday with members who both support the ordinance and those that have concerns about it in an effort to work out a compromise.

