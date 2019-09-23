The good intentions behind Lincoln's two proposed gun ordinances — aimed at preventing mass shootings here — may have unintended consequences, opponents told the City Council on Monday.
Councilwoman Jane Raybould's proposal seeks to help law enforcement by requiring all gun thefts be reported within 48 hours of discovery.
She believes such a law can change some gun owners' behavior, though most are responsible and law-abiding, she said.
But about a handful of people testifying at the City Council meeting Monday decried that mandatory reporting requirement as criminalizing the victim.
Gun owners whose firearms have been stolen will be less likely to report the theft to police for fear of being fined or jailed, they said.
"We don’t apply mandatory reporting to many other crimes," Trevor Reilly told the council.
In fact, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the only mandatory reporting laws in Nebraska are associated with child abuse or neglect — allegations that must be reported.
The chief did not express any concerns about reporting stolen guns, which total 65 so far this year.
If passed, failure to make a timely report would carry penalties of up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
Amy Wimer testified that most gun owners already are more likely to report a gun theft than they would a violent crime, out of fear for what might happen with the gun.
This ordinance is unneeded and only meant to make people feel good, she said.
Instead of passing another ordinance for gun owners here, the city should pursue more efforts such as the Lincoln Police Department's #9PMRoutine, she said.
The police department has credited a drop in thefts to that social media campaign, which is geared toward getting people to lock up their cars and homes and remove valuables, such as guns, from places vulnerable to thieves.
Melody Vaccaro of Nebraskans Against Gun Violence, which wants an ordinance mandating all unattended firearms be locked up, called Raybould's proposal a good first step.
You have free articles remaining.
"When they don’t report their gun stolen, they put people in danger,” Vaccaro said.
She also expressed support for another gun ordinance from Councilman Roy Christensen, which would require gun owners to secure any firearms left unattended in their vehicle.
His proposal would replace an ordinance banning the storage of firearms in a vehicle for more than 24 hours.
He delayed consideration of his ordinance until next month, so he could address concerns he's heard about how rifles can be lawfully transported.
If both ordinances are passed, Lincoln defense attorney Korey Reiman worries how to advise someone to comply with the law after having their gun stolen from a vehicle.
A section of Raybould's ordinance would require gun owners to report the circumstances of the theft, which would require them to incriminate themselves if they hadn't properly secured the weapon.
That violates the Constitution's Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination, he said.
He asked the council to narrow its proposed reporting requirements to protect that right, adding that not everyone knows or remembers their legal rights when talking to police.
"What about the person that is trying to do the right thing and he walked himself into a citation?" Reiman asked.
Bliemeister said police would have the burden in proving someone reported the theft more than two days after they found out about it.
He hopes it would never have to be enforced, but he believes both ordinances would help prevent those kind of crimes and the larger public safety risks they pose.
The ban on storing guns in cars more than a day has never been enforced, City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said.
A vote on Raybould's ordinance is expected next Monday.