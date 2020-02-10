Proposal would change who is in charge when mayor leaves town

Lincoln no longer needs to appoint an acting mayor when the city's chief executive is out of town, according to the new mayoral administration.

The Lincoln City Council will decide in two weeks whether to have voters change the city charter this spring to require the handover of mayoral duties to the council's chair or vice chair whenever the mayor is out of town.

The chair would serve as acting mayor only when the mayor is unable to serve or is unreachable, but not when the mayor is just absent from the city, according to the resolution.

Since being elected council chair in May 2019, Jane Raybould has served as acting mayor several times when Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is out of town.

Administration officials said outdated language and the increased accessibility afforded by modern technology — not current relationships — drive the requested city charter change, which was inquired about last summer and officially recommended last month.

No consequential actions have been taken by an acting mayor during Gaylor Baird's time leading the city, Chief of Staff Jennifer Brinkman said.