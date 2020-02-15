Proposal to term-limit Lincoln City Council members fails to gain traction

Riley Johnson
Local government reporter
Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
The idea of instituting term limits for Lincoln City Council members didn't garner support from the group that recommends changes to the city charter.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The city's Charter Revision Commission met last month and forwarded three changes it believes the city should have voters decide during the May primary.
But it took no action on a proposal by Jim Frohman to limit council members to three consecutive terms, a cap that would match the term limit voters approved in 2018 for the city's mayor.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Riley Johnson
Local government reporter
Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.