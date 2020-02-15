You are the owner of this article.
Proposal to term-limit Lincoln City Council members fails to gain traction
Proposal to term-limit Lincoln City Council members fails to gain traction

The idea of instituting term limits for Lincoln City Council members didn't garner support from the group that recommends changes to the city charter.

The city's Charter Revision Commission met last month and forwarded three changes it believes the city should have voters decide during the May primary. 

But it took no action on a proposal by Jim Frohman to limit council members to three consecutive terms, a cap that would match the term limit voters approved in 2018 for the city's mayor. 

