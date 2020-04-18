Proposal seeks to redevelop downtown Lincoln block into high-rise apartment building

Their tower would include three floors of private parking with 165 stalls accessible off 14th Street and the alley cutting through the middle of the block.

On the first floor, Argent would offer resident lounges, fitness rooms, a lobby and nearly 4,300 square feet of retail, according to the plan.

And if officials went forward with that project, the city would build a 700- to 800-stall public parking garage on the north side of M Street between 13th and 14th streets.

Parking officials hope to reduce the 700-person wait list for monthly parking in downtown garages and provide needed off-street stalls in a quadrant of downtown with the largest parking shortage, according to the city's Urban Development Department.

Argent submitted its proposal to the city in February. This month, the city received two additional responses from developers, who were unaware of Argent's plans, seeking considerations in the city's plans for the block.

The Sup family, which intends to take ownership of the Sharp Building later this year, told the city that it plans to renovate the 93-year-old building and may look to convert some of the upper floors into residences, according to its pitch sent to the city.