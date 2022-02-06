Proponents of new fairness ordinance think success more likely; opponents have same concerns

Proponents of the latest version of Lincoln’s so-called fairness ordinance — which would expand protection against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as active military and veterans — believe it has a better chance at success today.

They point to changes in federal law and recent local events as evidence.

“I think times have changed,” said Jeff Kirkpatrick, former city attorney who worked on the first fairness ordinance in 2012 and helped draft current proposed revisions to the entire section of the municipal code dealing with equal opportunity. “The Supreme Court has spoken.”

Since 2012, when the City Council passed the original ordinance and opponents mounted a successful referendum petition drive to take the question to voters, the high court has recognized same-sex marriage in 2015 and in 2020 ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act includes protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Both Omaha and Lincoln city councils passed similar ordinances in 2012. Omaha’s has been on the books since then. Lincoln’s has been in limbo since the referendum, which stopped the ordinance from going into effect until it was approved by voters. It was never put on the ballot or rescinded.

On Monday, the City Council will hold a public hearing on the new, much broader revision of the entire section of the municipal code introduced by Councilwoman Sändra Washington.

A decade ago, proponents and opponents mounted campaigns before the public hearing, and the state attorney general issued an opinion that cities cannot broaden their anti-discrimination laws without asking voters to expand the city charter, or getting the Legislature to expand the state’s civil rights laws.

At the time, Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler and both Lincoln and Omaha attorneys said they disagreed with the attorney general’s opinion and moved forward. About 200 people showed up at the public hearing in Lincoln.

After the referendum, advocates turned their attention to getting state law changed to include the protections. That still hasn't happened.

But the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, which took a neutral position a decade ago, strongly supports the proposed changes this year, arguing that it’s important to recruit and retain young talent in Lincoln.

Chamber President Jason Ball noted research by the Movement Advancement Project that showed last year 21 states, Washington, D.C., and at least 330 municipalities had laws or ordinances prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Lincoln Independent Business Association President and CEO Bud Synhorst said his organization is still reviewing the proposal.

Several supporters have written letters to the council, but at the time correspondence was posted on the City Council’s website Thursday, no opponents had weighed in. The ACLU of Nebraska and OutNebraska have both publicly supported the proposal.

Washington worked closely with the city attorney's office to draft the revisions, and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird supports the proposed ordinance.

“As a mayor and a mother raising three children in Lincoln, I want to be able to look at my kids and yours and promise them that their hometown is a place where all people are treated with respect, enjoy a true sense of belonging, and can safely build their lives and livelihoods,” she said said in an email. “This legislation helps us make and keep that promise.”

Karen Bowling, executive director of the Nebraska Family Alliance, which was one of the organizations involved in the referendum effort, said her organization has the same concerns it did a decade ago, including the possibility that it could infringe on business owners' “freedom of conscience” to conduct their businesses as they wanted with regard to leadership and hiring decisions.

“Every person and employee deserves fair and respectful treatment, certainly, but the government does have a responsibility to uphold constitutionally protected freedoms,” she said.

She said the organization is still reviewing the revisions to the 66-page section, and isn't sure what the next steps might be.

“There are things we support and things we have concerns about,” she said.

The organization’s website has an “alert” about the proposed ordinance and encourages members to write to the City Council urging it not to redefine sex in city code to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

A sample script of a letter says, among other things, that such policies have been used to violate bodily privacy and safety and coerce uniformity of thought.

Mindy Rush-Chipman, director of the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights, which investigates allegations of discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation, said the commission has investigated complaints based on sexual orientation and gender discrimination since the Supreme Court decision in 2020.

Not doing so, she said, would mean the commission risks losing federal funding from U.S. Housing and Urban Development and the Equal Opportunity Commission. The federal funding comes from those agencies to pay for the commission’s two civil rights investigators.

Still, updating the city code is important so that the public knows those protections exist — and can ask the commission to investigate, she said.

“It’s all very positive,” she said. “It’s something I’ve been working on the past three years, so I’m just really happy it’s coming to fruition.”

The commission investigates allegations of discrimination then presents its findings to appointed commissioners, who decide if there’s reasonable cause to believe discrimination occurred. The commission focuses much of its efforts on education and conciliation and works with the parties to try to find a mutually beneficial resolution, Rush-Chipman said.

If that doesn’t happen, there’s a public hearing before an administrative judge who issues findings and can impose penalties, or order the parties to undergo training, she said.

Last year, the commission investigated 27 employment cases, nine housing cases and two public-accommodation cases. That’s less than in the years before the coronavirus pandemic. Of those cases, investigators found reasonable cause in three of them.

Many of the proposed city code revisions reorganize the section to make the process clearer, she said.

In addition to adding military personnel and veterans as a protected class, it also updates definitions of marriage (to recognize divorce and separation), race (to include hair texture and protected hairstyles) and natural origin (to include tribal affiliation).

The revisions also replace outdated or archaic language, and update and strengthen definitions of disability protections and those regarding service animals.

Revising the entire section of the city's charter — something that’s been needed for years — could make it harder to mount a referendum, Kirkpatrick said. He interprets the municipal code regarding referendums as requiring an entire ordinance be thrown out, which means opponents couldn’t pick and choose what they wanted to take out.

Proponents also are betting the crowds that turn out to oppose similar issues — such as the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed health education standards, which would include teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation — are a vocal minority.

Kirkpatrick and others have noted the crowds who turned out to oppose the city’s handling of the pandemic fell thousands of signatures short in their effort to mount a recall effort of the mayor and four council members.

“They could fill the City Council chamber but could they get a recall petition done?” Kirkpatrick said. “No.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

