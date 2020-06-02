Property valuation protest process altered because of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lancaster County will implement changes to the process for protesting property value to minimize health risks during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Clerk Dan Nolte announced in a news release.

Citizens are encouraged to file their protests, which will be accepted through June 30, electronically or by mail to help prevent the spread of the virus, Nolte said.

“This year, due to the pandemic, it is imperative to protect the safety and welfare of all those participating in the protest process,” Nolte said in a statement.

The county clerk’s office is closed to walk-in traffic but may reopen in the coming weeks. When it reopens, those who wish to file in person should arrive with completed forms and supporting documents, he said.

Protest hearings can now be conducted over the phone with independent real estate professionals as a safe alternative to in-person hearings, according to Nolte. Property owners are able to waive their hearing, and those choosing to meet in person will be required to wear personal protective equipment and observe social distancing measures.

For more information on filing a property valuation protest, contact the County Clerk’s Office at 402-441-8724 or protest@lancaster.ne.gov.

