Property tax rate is lower, but Lincoln homeowners could still pay more

Thirteen governmental subdivisions make up a Lincoln homeowner’s tax bill. The biggest by far is Lincoln Public Schools, which comprises 62%. The city of Lincoln makes up 16% and the county 14%.

Of those three, LPS and Lancaster County both reduced their effective tax rates by 1 cent per $100 valuation. The city of Lincoln dropped its levy by around a quarter of a cent.

The county shifted about three-quarters of a cent to the Railroad Transportation Safety District, providing funds necessary to build up for the ambitious 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway railroad overpass project.

The tax rate for Southeast Community College did not change from last year.

For the first time since 1986, the Lincoln Airport Authority’s budget included a tax levy to pay for a major expansion and renovation of its passenger terminal. It plans to levy the tax for 15 years.

The Lower Platte NRD’s tax rate dropped, as did the levy by the Lancaster County Agricultural Society, which supports the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds.