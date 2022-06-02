 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property owners can file protests through end of the month

Property owners can file valuation protests through the end of the month with the Lancaster County Clerk’s Office.

Protests filed or postmarked after June 30 cannot be accepted, according to Lancaster County Clerk Dan Nolte. Owners are also required to use the standardized protest form.

Protests can be filed electronically at lancaster.ne.gov and forms can be found at the same website. Owners can also contact the County Clerk’s Office at protest@lancaster.ne.gov or 402-441-8724. There is no fee to file a property valuation protest.

A separate form must be filed for each property and each protest must include the property identification number, requested valuation amount, reason for the requested change in valuation amount and the filer’s signature. Supporting documentation can also be submitted.

County Assessor Rob Ogden said earlier this year that the only changes in residential property values were for new construction or additions.

If homeowners didn’t build a home or make substantial renovations, their valuation for 2022 shouldn’t change. The overall increase was mainly based on new growth.

“So in other words, nothing really changed except for the stuff that was created,” he said.

The Lancaster County Board of Equalization has hired a third party to recruit and coordinate referees to hear the protests and make valuation recommendations. Referees are real estate experts familiar with property in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Filers may choose to discuss their protests with a referee. Hearings will be held beginning in mid-June.

Nolte stressed the importance of filing early in order to have the best hearing date and time availability.

Following review, valuation recommendations will be presented to the Board of Equalization for final action in early August. Filers will receive written notice of final valuation amounts in mid-August.

