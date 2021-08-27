Project includes $285K to restore run-down apartments south of downtown Lincoln

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The redevelopment plan for Sky Park Apartments, downtown Lincoln’s first high-rise apartment building, includes $285,000 to rehabilitate run-down apartments in the South of Downtown area.

Assuming the City Council approves the redevelopment agreement next week, the money will go into a fund to help rehabilitate rental units in the area, a priority of the South of Downtown Redevelopment and Strategic Plan the council approved earlier this year.

The city has negotiated with developers on several residential projects that use tax-increment financing to include several affordable housing units as part of their projects as a way to increase affordable housing in the city.

Sky Park developers will use $1.3 million in TIF to rehab the high-rise, built in 1963 at 13th Street and Lincoln Mall, but the $285,000 going to the South of Downtown area won’t come from that.

That’s because Sky Park falls within a TIF district created to help the South of Downtown area rehabilitate houses within that district.