Project includes $285K to restore run-down apartments south of downtown Lincoln

The redevelopment plan for Sky Park Apartments, downtown Lincoln’s first high-rise apartment building, includes $285,000 to rehabilitate run-down apartments in the South of Downtown area.
Assuming the City Council approves the redevelopment agreement next week, the money will go into a fund to help rehabilitate rental units in the area, a priority of the South of Downtown Redevelopment and Strategic Plan the council approved earlier this year.
The city has negotiated with developers on several residential projects that use tax-increment financing to include several affordable housing units as part of their projects as a way to increase affordable housing in the city.
Sky Park developers will use $1.3 million in TIF to rehab the high-rise, built in 1963 at 13th Street and Lincoln Mall, but the $285,000 going to the South of Downtown area won’t come from that.
That’s because Sky Park falls within a TIF district created to help the South of Downtown area rehabilitate houses within that district.
The city has used district TIF in other parts of the city, according to Dan Marvin, the city’s urban development director, including Havelock and along North 27th Street. In district TIF areas, the increase in property values goes to projects to help revitalize that district.
Developers will give $285,000 to start the rehabilitation fund, and as district TIF money comes in, it will supplement that.
“Naturally occurring affordable housing” is a phenomenon that happens as buildings naturally begin to deteriorate over time, Marvin said, and property owners must typically raise rents to pay for improvements.
To keep housing affordable, the city must create tools to reinvest in those properties, Marvin said. This is one way to do that.
