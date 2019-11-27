Preliminary work along South Beltway to begin in December

Crews will begin removing the tops of trees along the route of the South Beltway in December.
Loading&hellp;




The Nebraska Department of Transportation said preliminary work will take place between Dec. 2 and March 30. Construction of the freeway is expected to begin next spring.
Once complete, the South Beltway will link traffic from Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln to U.S. 77 southwest of the city, reducing the amount of truck traffic through town.
Todd Henrichs
City editor
City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

