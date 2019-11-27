You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Preliminary work along South Beltway to begin in December
0 comments

Preliminary work along South Beltway to begin in December

{{featured_button_text}}

Crews will begin removing the tops of trees along the route of the South Beltway in December.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said preliminary work will take place between Dec. 2 and March 30. Construction of the freeway is expected to begin next spring.

Once complete, the South Beltway will link traffic from Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln to U.S. 77 southwest of the city, reducing the amount of truck traffic through town.

Road work logo
Journal Star file photo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News