Preliminary work along South Beltway to begin in December

Crews will begin removing the tops of trees along the route of the South Beltway in December.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said preliminary work will take place between Dec. 2 and March 30. Construction of the freeway is expected to begin next spring.

Once complete, the South Beltway will link traffic from Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln to U.S. 77 southwest of the city, reducing the amount of truck traffic through town.

