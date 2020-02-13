Pothole patching in Lincoln benefited from warmer winter; sales tax money may reduce pothole problem, city says

Average winter weather in Lincoln has allowed city crews to patch 5,500 potholes so far in 2020, and extended forecasts have city transportation officials hopeful they can stay on top of the problem.

"We'll see how March treats us," Lincoln's Assistant Director of Transportation Lonnie Burklund said, as Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird knocked on the wooden podium at a news conference Thursday.

Long-range forecasts for the into March and April predict temperatures and precipitation will remain about average in the Lincoln area, according to the National Weather Service.

Warmer weather in March and surely by April will help roads crews use more hot asphalt mix to permanently patch potholes, Burklund said.

Last year, the city filled more than 84,000 potholes.

On a good day, the city can have eight to 10 crews patching potholes, altogether filling in as many as 400 across the city, Burklund said.

Frigid days like Thursday render even the temporary cold-mix patching materials less effective, he said.

"If we can get out of here with a little less precip, we'll be happy," Burklund said.