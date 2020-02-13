Pothole patching in Lincoln benefited from warmer winter; sales tax money may reduce pothole problem, city says

Average winter weather in Lincoln has allowed city crews to patch 5,500 potholes so far in 2020, and extended forecasts have city transportation officials hopeful they can stay on top of the problem.
"We'll see how March treats us," Lincoln's Assistant Director of Transportation Lonnie Burklund said, as Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird knocked on the wooden podium at a news conference Thursday.
Long-range forecasts for the into March and April predict temperatures and precipitation will remain about average in the Lincoln area, according to the National Weather Service.
Warmer weather in March and surely by April will help roads crews use more hot asphalt mix to permanently patch potholes, Burklund said.
Last year, the city filled more than 84,000 potholes.
On a good day, the city can have eight to 10 crews patching potholes, altogether filling in as many as 400 across the city, Burklund said.
Frigid days like Thursday render even the temporary cold-mix patching materials less effective, he said.
"If we can get out of here with a little less precip, we'll be happy," Burklund said.
Long term, the city's new sales tax money earmarked for street repairs will help the city prevent potholes by ensuring ailing streets get rehabbed before the freeze-thaw cycles and precipitation of winter turns cracks in the road into caverns, Burklund said.
The quarter-cent sales tax took effect in October and is projected to generate $13 million a year.
Short term, motorists and residents can aid the city's pothole response by reporting chuckholes and road cavities on their phones or online using the city's UPLNK app.
The city also has a pothole hotline at 402-441-7646, but city officials prefer reports be made via the free UPLNK app for their phones at lincoln.ne.gov or in the iOS or Android stores.
Those reports get sent directly to crews working in the area and added to their task list, according to Tim Byrne, who manages street maintenance operations for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.
"We can’t guarantee that we will fill the pothole while you’re on your phone,” Gaylor Baird joked, "but our crews are really committed to a rapid response."
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.