Polling locations for nine precincts have changed for the upcoming primary and general elections, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen announced.

The changes will impact about 9,000 of the 172,000 voters in the city. The office mailed notices Wednesday to all affected voters, who should be getting the notices within the next few days.

The new polling locations and precincts (in parentheses) include:

* New Visions United Methodist Church, 1610 S 11th St. (5 C-3)

* City Impact, 1035 N. 33rd St. (7 A and 7 D-2)

* Madonna Proactive, 7111 Stephanie Lane (9 H-6)

* The Legacy, 5600 Pioneers Blvd. (10 E-1)

* Emerald Nursing & Rehab Brookside, 4735 S. 54th St. (10 E-8)

* Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St. (10 F-12)

Voters in two precincts, 12 B-8 and 12 B-9, will be notified that their polling locations on the Southeast Community College campus were moved from the health sciences building back to the main building.

Notices of temporary polling locations will also be mailed to a handful of voters living in both the Oak and Saltillo 2 precincts who are eligible to vote in the city or Lincoln Board of Education elections.

As of Wednesday, 32,000 voters had requested early vote ballots, Wiltgen said, and early voters of the impacted precincts will receive the notice for informational purposes only.

Early voters must return the early vote ballot to the election office by mail or in the drop box at the office, 601 N. 46th St., no later than 8 p.m. April 4.

The primary election is April 4; the general election is May 2.

Polling locations can be found on the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup website. People with questions can call the election commission office at 402- 441-7311.

