Politically split council approves expansion of Lincoln police oversight board

The Lincoln City Council voted along party lines Monday to expand the Citizen Police Advisory Board, with some council members pushing back against claims the expansion flows from nefarious motives or could damage the police department's reputation.
The seven-member board meets quarterly and oversees police policies, LPD's general performance and investigates individual complaints about officer interactions.
Last week, opponents of the ordinance testified about concerns that Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was seeking to pack the board because three members had expiring terms. The ordinance creates two additional seats.
"This is not an agenda item of Black Lives Matter nor some extremists," Councilwoman Jane Raybould said before voting yes. "The only ones making this political are the ones saying so."
Mayoral aide Adelle Burk said the expansion would help increase the depth of diversity on an already-diverse board.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the board operates well with seven members but he did not oppose expansion.
Councilman Roy Christensen, who opposed the expansion, noted that the council had received more than 250 emails in opposition to the ordinance and just four emails in support.
Christensen said he based his opposition on the premise that the board works fine and "if it's not broken, don't fix it."
The ordinance also staggers board member terms, extends the complaint-filing window to 60 days and allows people to make online complaints instead of requiring them to file a complaint with the Mayor's Office.
Before Monday's vote, Councilwoman Sändra Washington pushed back against criticism of the ordinance that digitizing the complaint process would lead to a surge in baseless complaints that might give the perception the police department's officers act improperly.
Washington said the board has a system to weed out frivolous complaints, and digitizing the process increases access much like the city did for building permits.
"I am voting for accessibility and transparency to make this process easily available," Washington said before casting her yes vote.
The council's five Democrats voted yes, while the two Republicans, Christensen and Richard Meginnis, voted no.
Following the vote, ordinance opponent and pro-police rally organizer Fanchon Blythe stood up and walked out of the chambers.
"Well, this is why you’re being recalled," Blythe told council members. "You don’t listen to the people."
