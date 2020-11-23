Politically split council approves expansion of Lincoln police oversight board

The Lincoln City Council voted along party lines Monday to expand the Citizen Police Advisory Board, with some council members pushing back against claims the expansion flows from nefarious motives or could damage the police department's reputation.

The seven-member board meets quarterly and oversees police policies, LPD's general performance and investigates individual complaints about officer interactions.

Last week, opponents of the ordinance testified about concerns that Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was seeking to pack the board because three members had expiring terms. The ordinance creates two additional seats.

"This is not an agenda item of Black Lives Matter nor some extremists," Councilwoman Jane Raybould said before voting yes. "The only ones making this political are the ones saying so."

Mayoral aide Adelle Burk said the expansion would help increase the depth of diversity on an already-diverse board.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the board operates well with seven members but he did not oppose expansion.

Councilman Roy Christensen, who opposed the expansion, noted that the council had received more than 250 emails in opposition to the ordinance and just four emails in support.