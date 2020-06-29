Police supporters, others debate grant for new officers, overall LPD funding

"Plain and simple, their neighborhoods are not safe because of the police," said Kieran Wilson, who is Black. "They’re safe because they’re privileged."

Several activists said the council should give more weight to the experiences of minorities who have been hurt or felt intimidated by officers than the positive experiences felt by white residents.

One woman objected to the testimony of many of the white women who spoke earlier in the evening and noted that people of color in Lincoln may not feel the same security that Caucasian residents feel when officers are around.

Crime is socio-economic in nature and not driven by the number of officers, one person said.

Many of those who testified said they didn't believe the city should add officers in a budget that also would cut library service as a way to balance the budget.

The budget also would speed up the implementation of body camera use by police officers, cameras that in years past were seen as a police accountability measure.

Several of those testifying called the cameras ineffective, and Alex Houchin told the council a camera's footage is more likely to be used by police to prosecute someone than hold officers accountable.

Monday's public comment session came as the council weighed changes to the proposed 2020-2021 budget next month, and Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister plan to announce changes to police use-of-force protocol this week.

