Police supporters, others debate grant for new officers, overall LPD funding

Police supporters and advocates of defunding the Lincoln Police Department turned out in droves to lobby the City Council on what to do with a pending federal grant that would pay for more officers.
In a public comment portion of the council meeting that went late into Monday night, the supporters said they felt compelled to support Lincoln police they believed were unjustly demonized during protests of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
To them, the city should follow through on its commitment after it was informally notified it would receive a $625,000 federal grant to fund five new officers.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's administration is reviewing the grant, but in her proposed budget, the mayor already planned to add six officers paid for by repurposing the salary of the public safety director position eliminated after Tom Casady's retirement.
"Our city has grown exponentially," Lori Marsh said. "That would be five more people in a separate area of town that we don’t have now."
Marsh joined others in a mostly white crowd who testified in support of police at the beginning of the several hours-long meeting, saying police help safeguard the city and keep the peace.
But a more racially diverse group of Black Lives Matter supporters countered that the additional officers wouldn't make a difference.
"Plain and simple, their neighborhoods are not safe because of the police," said Kieran Wilson, who is Black. "They’re safe because they’re privileged."
Several activists said the council should give more weight to the experiences of minorities who have been hurt or felt intimidated by officers than the positive experiences felt by white residents.
One woman objected to the testimony of many of the white women who spoke earlier in the evening and noted that people of color in Lincoln may not feel the same security that Caucasian residents feel when officers are around.
Crime is socio-economic in nature and not driven by the number of officers, one person said.
Many of those who testified said they didn't believe the city should add officers in a budget that also would cut library service as a way to balance the budget.
The budget also would speed up the implementation of body camera use by police officers, cameras that in years past were seen as a police accountability measure.
Several of those testifying called the cameras ineffective, and Alex Houchin told the council a camera's footage is more likely to be used by police to prosecute someone than hold officers accountable.
Monday's public comment session came as the council weighed changes to the proposed 2020-2021 budget next month, and Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister plan to announce changes to police use-of-force protocol this week.
