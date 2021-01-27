Plowing on Lincoln residential streets likely to continue into Thursday

City and contractor snow plows will continue prowling Lincoln streets after finishing the first pass in residential areas Wednesday night, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said.
However, a residential parking ban prohibiting cars from sitting on the odd-numbered side of residential streets was set to end at midnight.
"This does not mean we are finished," Elliott told reporters at a Wednesday afternoon news conference, a message of reassurance to Lincoln residents frustrated by efforts to clear the 15.4 inches of snow dumped on the city since Monday morning.
With some side streets impassable for all but the tallest all-wheel drive vehicles, Lincoln Public Schools remained closed for a third straight day Wednesday.
But as things slowly begin to return to normal, crews will continue making passes on Lincoln's network of side streets Thursday to clean up remnants of the city's second-largest recorded snowfall.
City contractors are expected to clear streets of as much snow as they can reasonably plow between the two curbs, Elliott said.
To that end, people who can move their vehicle off the street should do so to allow crews to clear as much snow as possible.
Tim Byrne, who oversees snow removal operations for the city, said contractors deployed to make the first pass over residential streets unfortunately missed some areas.
"Crews will be back out there," Byrne said. "They will be tidying up. We will be responding to all requests for service."
They also struggled to clear cul-de-sacs and higher-density areas where cars crowd the streets, he said.
City inspectors have monitored the work of these contractors, who are part of a new pilot program, and the city plans to deploy more nimble wheel loaders to move snow off cul-de-sacs, he said.
Residents can report problematic streets at the city's complaint website, lincoln.ne.gov/uplnk.
For much of Wednesday, 80 snowplows and 20 material spreaders worked across Lincoln to clear snow and de-ice streets.
"We ask for the public's patience on residential streets," the city said in a news release. "We are working day and night to clear them."
Beginning at midnight, city crews were to begin trucking snow out of Lincoln's business districts.
The city will ban on-street parking in snow removal districts from midnight to 7 a.m. through Saturday morning. The snow will be plowed into windrows, loaded into trucks and hauled out in these areas: downtown, University Place, Havelock, Bethany, College View and in areas near 11th and G, 17th and Washington and 25th and Sumner.
Free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 N St., and the Green 2 Garage, 530 P St., until the ban is lifted.
In Lancaster County, crews completed plowing of all arterials and gravel roads by Wednesday afternoon and were at work on subdivision streets, County Engineer Pam Dingman said.
Beginning Thursday, the county will resume normal operations and try to widen the plowed areas as officials monitor another potential snowstorm this weekend.