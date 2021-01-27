Plowing on Lincoln residential streets likely to continue into Thursday

City and contractor snow plows will continue prowling Lincoln streets after finishing the first pass in residential areas Wednesday night, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said.

However, a residential parking ban prohibiting cars from sitting on the odd-numbered side of residential streets was set to end at midnight.

"This does not mean we are finished," Elliott told reporters at a Wednesday afternoon news conference, a message of reassurance to Lincoln residents frustrated by efforts to clear the 15.4 inches of snow dumped on the city since Monday morning.

With some side streets impassable for all but the tallest all-wheel drive vehicles, Lincoln Public Schools remained closed for a third straight day Wednesday.

But as things slowly begin to return to normal, crews will continue making passes on Lincoln's network of side streets Thursday to clean up remnants of the city's second-largest recorded snowfall.

City contractors are expected to clear streets of as much snow as they can reasonably plow between the two curbs, Elliott said.

To that end, people who can move their vehicle off the street should do so to allow crews to clear as much snow as possible.