Plans to turn Finke Gardens area into animal clinic, town houses move forward

Plans to transform about 7 acres along the MoPac Trail between 66th and 70th streets into a new commercial space and 29 row-style town houses moved forward Monday with the blessing of the Lincoln City Council.

“We think this would clear up the area quite a bit,” said Urban Development Director Dan Marvin. “I think it will improve the corridor for biking and take advantage (of land) along the corridor for people who want to live in the area.”

The area was, for years, home to Finke Gardens & Nursery, a garden center across the street from Gateway Mall and between the bike trail and Deadmans Run.

Owners Rich and Luann Finke retired last year and sold the site, which had been home to the business for 26 years, to the owner of Clocktower Animal Clinic.

The first phase of the redevelopment will include a new 8,000-square-foot animal clinic on the western part of the 7.1-acre site, next to the existing garden center building.

A second phase will involve rehabbing the existing buildings to attract complementary animal-service tenants, said Andrew Willis, the attorney representing the owners. The third phase will develop the land that runs from 66th Street to 70th Street along the MoPac Trail into row house-style townhomes.

Marvin said the city has had some initial discussions with the developer about making those town houses “missing middle” homes — lower-priced housing such as row houses, townhomes or duplexes common before World War II and that provide walkable neighborhoods in single-family or transitional neighborhoods.

They could also be market-rate housing, he said.

The council unanimously voted that the plan conforms with the Comprehensive Plan. Earlier, the council approved a blight designation for the project, which makes it eligible for tax-increment financing, a tool that allows the developer to use future property taxes generated by the project to pay for certain upfront costs.

The project will cost $16 million-$18 million, including about $3 million in TIF, according to planning documents.

“Overall, this project was designed to enhance the residential area, not touch the trail,” Willis said.

In other action Monday, the council approved redevelopment agreements for two projects:

* An apartment building at 48th and Aylesworth streets for 115 market-rate apartments, the second phase of a project that includes another apartment building just to the south at 48th and Holdrege streets. The agreement includes using $3.2 million in TIF.

* The first phase of the redevelopment of Bishop Heights Shopping Center at 27th Street and Nebraska 2. The first phase includes about 230 luxury apartments and some trail improvements that would use $6.5 million in TIF.