Plans to demolish the old police station help nudge plans for new bus transfer station forward

“Locally, it’s pretty unique,” he said, though renovating it would be problematic because of several additions to the building over the years.

Smith-Dorsey, a pharmaceutical company, built the original building in the early 1900s and nearly doubled its size in 1925, followed by three other additions in the '30s and '40s. In 1944, the company bought the gas station on the corner and two years later wrapped the whole building in the Art Moderne facade that remains today.

In 1961, the pharmaceutical company moved to a plant along U.S. 6 east of town, and Western Power and Gas Co. bought the building. The city bought it in 1977, and, two years later, the police department moved in, staying there until 2000, when it moved south three blocks to the County-City Building.

Various city agencies and offices have been in the building since then, but all of them moved out in 2018, making way for what city officials hoped would be the sale of the building.

Having plans in place to demolish it is helpful for the bus transfer proposal but doesn’t make it a sure thing.

“That contribution, in the whole scheme of the project, is not a significant portion,” Elliott said. “But if we can get enough of those, it will increase our chances of getting this project off the ground.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

