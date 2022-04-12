Plans for one of Lincoln's largest warehouse projects moving forward

What could become one of the largest industrial projects in the city got an initial thumbs-up Monday from the Lincoln City Council.

Omaha developer White Lotus, which also is renovating the Pershing Center block in downtown Lincoln, plans to build nearly 1 million square feet of warehouse space on 71 acres at 65th Street and Arbor Road, near the 56th Street and Interstate 80 interchange.

The Lincoln Logistics Hub would be built in three phases, starting with a 309,000-square-foot warehouse that could be completed as early as spring 2023, followed by a 368,000-square-foot building and then another that’s 309,000 square feet, for a total of 986,000 square feet of space.

The project will cost an estimated $89 million and draw from $13 million in tax-increment financing, which allows increased property taxes generated by a development to pay for certain upfront costs.

Councilman Tom Beckius said the project, which would be similar to one White Lotus developed at 132nd Street and Cornhusker Road in Sarpy County, will benefit Lincoln.

The Omaha project, which is about twice the size of the one proposed in Lincoln, has tenants that include Amazon, Home Depot and Scooters Coffee.

The council unanimously approved a resolution Monday that the project conformed with the comprehensive plan. The council will still have to approve an annexation and zoning change, along with the redevelopment plan.

The City-County Planning Commission approved both the zoning change and annexation. That included annexing more land than the developer requested so that it complied with the city’s policy of only annexing land contiguous to existing city property. One of the property owners objected to including his land in the annexation.

White Lotus wants to annex 59 acres; the planning department approved annexing another 50 acres.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

