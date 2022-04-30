Plans for new central library bond issue pushed back because of uncertainty caused by COVID-19

Lincoln residents won’t have to decide this year whether they want a new central library enough to support a bond issue to help pay for it.

“Our thinking is that with COVID and all the uncertainty that COVID brought, that this was not the right year to bring it forward,” said Lincoln City Libraries Director Pat Leach. “All along we’ve been trying to figure out what timing makes sense.”

Waiting now seems to make more sense. The city’s current Capital Improvement Program includes a bond issue in the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year, but the proposed updated CIP pushes it back to 2025-26.

Leach said library officials were having to make decisions about the timing of a bond issue before Lincoln’s COVID-19 risk dial was in the green, or low-risk, range and supply chain delays, inflation and the volatility of construction costs also played a role.

Another factor, though Leach said it’s not the deciding one, is a proposed development project of the Pershing Center block by Omaha-based White Lotus.

The Omaha company’s $25 million-$30 million vision for the block includes a multi-use space with affordable housing, small retail, a wellness center, child care center, underground parking, community green space and a 90,000-square-foot, three-level public library.

The city and developer agreed early on that the redevelopment would go on with or without the library — which would replace downtown's Bennett Martin Library — since it is dependent on a bond issue.

The City-County Planning Commission approved the White Lotus project and it cleared the first step with the City Council, but developers hope to take advantage of both state and federal affordable housing tax credits as part of the funding mix.

That can be a complicated process.

In February, White Lotus and the city entered an agreement that gives the developer three years to purchase the site because of the uncertainty of getting the limited and competitive tax credits, said Hallie Salem, urban development director with the city’s urban development department.

Funding considerations also prompted White Lotus to reduce the number of affordable housing units it plans to build from 100 or more to 90 and to change the footprint from an L-shaped building that would run along both 16th and N streets, with a single five-story building along 16th Street. The current plan lists N Street as an area for future development.

Leach said while the library project and the White Lotus development are intertwined and library officials considered the status of the project, it wasn’t the driving force behind the decision to push the bond issue back.

Plans for the library are continuing, she said. In June, the library board hired BVH Architects, which is working with a firm from the Twin Cities in Minnesota, to come up with a design and cost estimate of a new central library.

That work is still in progress, but library officials have estimated the cost at about $55 million.

A bond issue would include about $12 million in improvements to existing library branches, and the CIP shows a $62 million bond issue, with $5 million from other sources, presumably money raised in a fund-raising campaign.

Leach has said the library foundation also would look into any possible grants, in addition to a capital campaign.

The library foundation did a survey to gauge support for a bond issue, and initially had been considering floating a bond issue on the general election ballot. Holding off on the bond issue is just a timing issue, Leach said.

“It is still a great idea, with emphasis on great,” she said. “We are still intending there will be a new central library on the Pershing site and the timing for that will depend on certain things being a little more predictable.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

