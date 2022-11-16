Planning commission recommends approval of updated floodplain regulations

After nearly five hours of testimony, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approving updates to floodplain regulations proposed by the city and opposed by a broad coalition of developers, business owners, civic groups and others.

Supporters — many of them environmental advocates — said the science is clear, the city has all the information it needs and delaying implementation of new regulations as opponents suggest is unnecessary and could be harmful.

Gene Hanlon, who represents an environmental improvement floodplain coalition, said when Salt Creek topped its levies and flooded neighborhoods in 2015, it caused more than $3.9 million in damages to public property and infrastructure alone. According to a national database, he added, more than 5,900 people and 1,220 buildings worth $847 million along Salt Creek are at risk based on current data.

“It is essential for the city to protect all its residents, and these standards are a good step forward in doing that” he said. “It takes political will and a collective long-term vision to bring about climate-smart changes to our building and development standards to protect our health and welfare.”

Seacrest and others argued that the one-size-fits all solution the city is proposing could mean more measures than needed for some property owners and developers and not enough for others — and will increase housing and land costs.

Supporters and opponents differed on how well the process to arrive at the proposed changes worked.

The city said it has worked for years with stakeholder groups on the changes, but Seacrest and others said the city released its final proposed changes less than three weeks ago, which hasn’t given local developers and engineers enough time to respond and get clarification.

“We in the design world live on the text of ordinances for the final rule of law,” said Mike Eckert with Civil Design Group. “We really want to walk through some unintended consequences, (which is hard to do) when we haven’t fully ferreted out all the details.”

At the base of the issue — and a point no one is contradicting — is that Lincoln faces greater flooding risks based on updated rainfall totals from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on 1961 data.

The city plans to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to update those maps, which they say could take five to eight years. In the meantime, officials propose updating regulations they say will better protect the city.

There are numerous proposed changes, but a central proposal is to require that property in the floodplain be built an additional foot above the base flood elevation. Current regulations — as well as state law — require buildings be built 1 foot above the base flood elevation. The proposal would raise it to 2 feet.

The city also proposes changes to regulations on buffers along the city’s stream corridors, which city officials say will standardize requirements and result in few differences from current requirements. Developers say it could reduce areas for development.

The city’s proposal is based on recommendations that rose from the extensive Salt Creek Resiliency Study conducted after the 2015 floods that projected the city will see a 0.8-foot rise in floodwaters in Salt Creek during a 100-year event.

The change would increase development costs in growing areas of the city and it also would affect older neighborhoods in the floodplain: the North and South Bottoms, University Place, Belmont, Clinton, South Salt Creek.

Supporters of the changes argued that developers are worried about increased construction costs, but the real cost is borne by homeowners and taxpayers who must deal with the damage caused by floods.

Developers say regulations that are too restrictive will significantly increase home and land costs, and take issue with what city officials described as incremental construction cost increases of 0.25% to 1.5% based on FEMA estimates.

Ann Post, who represents the Homebuilders Association of Lincoln, said their initial estimates from engineers is that the regulations could increase costs $2,000 to $8,000 per lot — before construction ever starts.

“We don’t support building housing in a way that will create floods,” she said. “But the affordability of housing in Lincoln is also a priority, and we have an obligation to balance two (priorities).”

Post and others said it is important to plan for structural solutions — such things as dams or less expensive solutions — earlier in the process.

The city said the regulations are just part of the work it is doing. It has a $500,000 grant from FEMA to begin updating the floodplain maps and has applied for another grant to analyze potential structural solutions for Salt Creek.

Hanlon noted that the Salt Creek Resiliency Study modeled structural solutions and found that building 16 dams within the Salt Creek tributaries would not be sufficient to prevent flooding based on current standards.

Seacrest noted the same study also talked about the need for structural solutions and do additional economic studies because of the complexity of the issue.

Mark Hunzeker said the city was taking a "Chicken Little, the sky is falling" approach instead of waiting for accurate information.

Marilyn McNabb, vice president of the Wachiska Audubon Society board, told the Planning Commission they have a choice between risk and caution. Taking a risk — and waiting for an additional study — would result in the same conclusions as the Salt Creek Resiliency Study, she said.

In the end, the Planning Commission sided unanimously with the city, recommending the changes, which will now go to the City Council on Dec. 12.

Dick Campbell said Seacrest made valid points and he hopes the city and his engineers can work on tweaking the regulations to address some concerns.

City officials said they've made changes based on feedback, including some just before the meeting.

Tracy Corr said she thinks the city has done its due diligence in working with the community but the changes should have been made years ago.