Planners OK two mixed-use Lincoln developments that include apartments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday approved two mixed-use developments that include apartments.

Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the Northern Lights Commercial Center use permit that would allow up to 180 apartments or 43,400 square feet of commercial space on a lot north of the Hy-Vee store near 84th and Holdrege streets.

The lot has been vacant since the center was developed several years ago.

A number of people who live in town houses directly west of the site opposed the change, citing the possibility of increased traffic, noise and crime, but Planning Commission members said they felt the proposed apartments were a good use of the land and would provide a transition between the town houses and commercial uses to the east.

Commissioners also Wednesday approved a zoning change for about 36 acres of land near 59th Street and Pine Lake Road that would allow up to 130,000 square feet of commercial space, up to 214 apartment units and up to 108 single-family homes.

In other business, the Planning Commission: