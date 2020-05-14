You are the owner of this article.
Planners OK two mixed-use Lincoln developments that include apartments
Planners OK two mixed-use Lincoln developments that include apartments

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday approved two mixed-use developments that include apartments.

Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the Northern Lights Commercial Center use permit that would allow up to 180 apartments or 43,400 square feet of commercial space on a lot north of the Hy-Vee store near 84th and Holdrege streets.

The lot has been vacant since the center was developed several years ago.

A number of people who live in town houses directly west of the site opposed the change, citing the possibility of increased traffic, noise and crime, but Planning Commission members said they felt the proposed apartments were a good use of the land and would provide a transition between the town houses and commercial uses to the east.

Commissioners also Wednesday approved a zoning change for about 36 acres of land near 59th Street and Pine Lake Road that would allow up to 130,000 square feet of commercial space, up to 214 apartment units and up to 108 single-family homes.

In other business, the Planning Commission:

* Approved annexation of and a zoning change on about 47 acres of land west of 112th Street between O and Holdrege streets. The land is part of the third phase of a housing development called Dominion at Stevens Creek and is slated to have 78 single-family homes built on it.

* Approved an annexation and zoning change on about 19 acres of land near Northwest 12th Street and U.S. 34. The land is part of the Highland View development and is the proposed site for 62 new homes.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

