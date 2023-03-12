Planners OK large blight area in northeast Lincoln

A large portion of northeast Lincoln is on its way to receiving a blight designation.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to recommend approval of a blight and substandard designation for 936 acres bounded roughly by 56th and 84th streets and Fletcher Avenue and Alvo Road.

Hallie Salem, the city's redevelopment manager, said the city has received requests from the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, developers and other interested parties to consider the area for a blight designation to make tax-increment financing available for potential redevelopment projects.

Salem said there had been plans for a blight study of the area several years ago, but it got tabled when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

A study performed recently determined there was strong evidence that the area meets the standards to be determined blighted and substandard.

Danay Kalkowski, an attorney representing Nebco, which owns much of the land in the area, said there's "great interest" in the area because it is one of the few sites in the city that's appropriate for industrial development.