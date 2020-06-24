Planners OK allowing solar farms across Lancaster County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of a change to the county's zoning language that would allow solar farms.

While solar facilities are allowed inside the Lincoln city limits and in a 3-mile ring around the city that's under its zoning jurisdiction, they are not currently allowed in areas covered by the county's zoning code.

The change, which was proposed by the Planning Department, would allow large commercial solar facilities, or those producing more than 100 kilowatts of energy, in industrial-zoned areas with no permit needed and in agricultural districts with a special permit. It would allow small facilities of less than 100 kilowatts in industrial, agriculture and business zoning districts without a permit and in residential and agricultural residential areas with a special permit.

The Planning Department said in a report that it proposed the amendment at the request of the Lancaster County Board, even though there is no current proposal by a developer to build a solar farm in the county's zoning jurisdiction.