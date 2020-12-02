 Skip to main content
Planners OK 33rd and Cornhusker plan for 2nd time, minus bridge over Virginia's Cafe
Planners OK 33rd and Cornhusker plan for 2nd time, minus bridge over Virginia's Cafe

33rd and Cornhusker corridor

Traffic backs up on North 33rd Street as drivers wait for a train to pass south of Cornhusker Highway in December 2017.

 Journal Star file photo

For the second time in nearly two years, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission has approved a development plan for an area of north Lincoln.

Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a plan for 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway that lays out the proposed future land uses of almost 600 acres from 27th to 48th streets along Cornhusker Highway and north to Superior Street.

The commission approved a similar plan in January 2019, but the City Council chose not to vote on it because of controversy over road alignments that could have potentially displaced some businesses.

The road alignments were intended to eliminate at-grade railroad crossings near the intersections of Cornhusker Highway, 33rd Street and Adams Street, and the preferred plan for doing that at the time included bridges over the tracks at roughly 32nd and 38th streets.

New favored route to redirect traffic at 33rd and Cornhusker sparks less outrage

At the time, the owners of Virginia's Travelers Cafe noted the alignment of the 38th Street bridge ran right through their property.

The new proposed road alignment has a bridge over the tracks along a new section of 33rd Street that connects to an Adams Street extension running parallel to the tracks. It keeps the at-grade crossing at 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway that originally was slated to be closed.

The work, which is being coordinated by the Railroad Transportation Safety District, is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Included in the development plans are long-term roads projects to extend Salt Creek Roadway east of State Fair Park Drive and connect the new 33rd Street to Superior Street.

A portion of funds from the voter-approved sales tax for street improvements are designated for the 33rd and Cornhusker project.

Planner Paul Barnes noted that other than the road alignment changes, the current plan is "more or less the same" as the plan the commission voted on in 2019.

Council delays any decision on Cornhusker corridor plans

There was no controversy this time over the plan, and no one spoke in opposition to the new version.

Commissioner Dennis Scheer said the changes to the plan made it even better, making voting for it a no-brainer.

"It's an improvement over something we've already approved," he said.

The plan will now go to the City Council for final approval.

BUILDINGS THAT HAVE MADE HISTORY:

