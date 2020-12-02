Planners OK 33rd and Cornhusker plan for 2nd time, minus bridge over Virginia's Cafe

For the second time in nearly two years, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission has approved a development plan for an area of north Lincoln.

Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a plan for 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway that lays out the proposed future land uses of almost 600 acres from 27th to 48th streets along Cornhusker Highway and north to Superior Street.

The commission approved a similar plan in January 2019, but the City Council chose not to vote on it because of controversy over road alignments that could have potentially displaced some businesses.

The road alignments were intended to eliminate at-grade railroad crossings near the intersections of Cornhusker Highway, 33rd Street and Adams Street, and the preferred plan for doing that at the time included bridges over the tracks at roughly 32nd and 38th streets.

At the time, the owners of Virginia's Travelers Cafe noted the alignment of the 38th Street bridge ran right through their property.

The new proposed road alignment has a bridge over the tracks along a new section of 33rd Street that connects to an Adams Street extension running parallel to the tracks. It keeps the at-grade crossing at 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway that originally was slated to be closed.