Planners OK 2nd Lincoln facility for women leaving prison

For the second meeting in a row, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission approved a facility for women needing a place to live after leaving prison or while on probation.
Commissioners voted unanimously to grant a special permit for a facility at 838 F St.
Alcohol and Drug Solutions has owned the home since March 2019, and three women have been living there since that time, which is the maximum allowed under zoning regulations.
The special permit will allow up to six women to live in the home at once.
Alison Janecek, an attorney representing Alcohol and Drug Solutions, said not all the women who come to the home have been in prison. Some of them are on probation but have living arrangements that the state probation office considers unacceptable.
Dameon Gilfillan, one of the owners of Alcohol and Drug Solutions, said it does not accept registered sex offenders or women who have been convicted of violent crimes.
Gilfillan said staff members are at the home periodically throughout the day and that they also do nightly curfew checks.
Several residents of the area sent emails to the Planning Department in opposition to the permit, although the level of opposition was much lower than that generated by another alternative to imprisonment facility near 28th and L streets the commission approved last month.
Only one neighborhood resident testified Wednesday.
Justina Clark said she was "very, very concerned" that the house where the women are staying is only a block from Park Middle School and a block from Cooper Park.
Clark is president of the South Salt Creek Neighborhood Association but said she was not representing that group's board because it had not had time to meet and discuss the proposed special permit.
She said the neighborhood is a low-income one that is in transition and already faces plenty of challenges.
Clark asked commissioners, "How would you feel to find out that an alternative to prison home is going across the street from the school where your children attend, the park where your children play?"
"This is just very worrisome to me," she said.
Steve Henrichsen, the Planning Department's development review manager, said Lincoln Public Schools was contacted about the special permit application and did not express any concerns about the location.
Commissioners said they understood neighborhood concerns, and several said they felt better regulations are needed for alternative to imprisonment facilities. However, those are issues outside the Planning Commission's purview.
"At the end of the day, from a land-use perspective, there's no problem here," said Commissioner Tom Beckius.
The commission's approval of the special permit is considered a final decision, although opponents can appeal it within 14 days, in which case the City Council will have the final say.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
