Planners OK 2nd Lincoln facility for women leaving prison

For the second meeting in a row, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission approved a facility for women needing a place to live after leaving prison or while on probation.

Commissioners voted unanimously to grant a special permit for a facility at 838 F St.

Alcohol and Drug Solutions has owned the home since March 2019, and three women have been living there since that time, which is the maximum allowed under zoning regulations.

The special permit will allow up to six women to live in the home at once.

Alison Janecek, an attorney representing Alcohol and Drug Solutions, said not all the women who come to the home have been in prison. Some of them are on probation but have living arrangements that the state probation office considers unacceptable.

Dameon Gilfillan, one of the owners of Alcohol and Drug Solutions, said it does not accept registered sex offenders or women who have been convicted of violent crimes.

Gilfillan said staff members are at the home periodically throughout the day and that they also do nightly curfew checks.