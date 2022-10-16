Plan purposes multiple pickleball, tennis courts in Lincoln as demand grows

Both pickleball and tennis players will one day have multiple courts dedicated to each of their respective sports in the four quadrants of the city if a proposed master plan is adopted.

The growing demand for courts, fueled by the booming popularity of pickleball, prompted the city last summer to look at conditions and numbers of existing courts, gauge demand with a public survey and come up with a master plan.

If approved by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department Advisory Board, the plan will guide how Parks and Rec approaches updates and additions to its existing courts, but given funding challenges, the plan won’t be fully realized for years.

“There’s no money to do this,” city parks planner Sara Hartzell told the advisory board, which must approve the plan. “From here, we put the master plan in our 10-year facilities plan and start working on funding.”

That 10-year facilities plan prioritizes work needed on all parks facilities — including ball diamonds, swimming pools, trails and golf courses, in addition to parks — and is used to update the department’s capital improvement program.

One advantage pickleball players have is their numbers and enthusiasm: Doug Marthaler, who is treasurer on Pickleball Lincoln’s board, told the advisory board at its Thursday meeting that the nonprofit is applying for grants and could help with or complete at least two projects within the next year.

Pickleball players accounted for 65% of the 1,287 responses the city received in its survey — and were the most vocal critics of parts of the proposed plan.

Since the draft was released in August, the biggest hot-button issue has been two junior tennis courts at Irvingdale Park that pickleball players use regularly.

Initially, the plan called for those junior courts to be turned into a full-sized tennis court, making the park the dedicated spot for a multi-use tennis facility in the southwest quadrant of the city.

That drew criticism from pickleball players who regularly use the lighted junior courses, along with a large number of neighborhood residents, who said they wanted the junior courses to stay for the pickleball crowd.

That feedback resulted in a change to the plan, which now calls for building a third tennis court, as well as two pickleball courts, in the park near 20th and Van Dorn streets, but in a different area than the current junior tennis courts.

Even that didn’t sit well with all the pickleball players, who filled the room at Thursday’s advisory board meeting.

Betsy Shipley said the pickleball players who frequent the junior courts at Irvingdale Park are older and like the area because it’s not as crowded as other places, such as the courts at Peterson Park. Peterson Park has 10 dedicated pickleball courts, including four paid for by Pickleball Lincoln.

The Irvingdale pickleball players would prefer the junior courts remain, rather than building pickleball courts in another area of the park — in part because they worry that building new courts would mean they wouldn’t have any place to play during construction, and because trees shelter the junior courts from wind.

“Our group is atypical but we love it there,” Shipley said. “We want (the junior courts) to stay right where they are forever.”

Now, the city’s community and neighborhood parks have a combination of tennis, pickleball and “dual-striped” courts for both tennis and pickleball.

According to the draft plan, the city’s community and neighborhood parks currently have a total of 37 tennis courts and 40 pickleball courts.

The master plan calls for reducing the number of tennis courts to 35 and increasing the number of pickleball courts to 64.

The plan sets out design standards that include switching from concrete courts to those with “resilient surfacing,” which provides a sort of shock absorber for players.

The plan notes such surfacing is more expensive than concrete and doesn’t last as long, and will need to be accounted for in the budget.

The plan recommends either renovating existing courts or building new ones to create the “dedicated multi-court facilities” in the four quadrants of the city.

For pickleball, the plan recommends Eden Park in southeast Lincoln, Ballard Park in northeast Lincoln, Peterson Park in southwest Lincoln, and building new courts in Air Park where the rec center is located.

For tennis, the plan recommends Mahoney Park in northeast Lincoln, Irvingdale Park in southwest Lincoln, and building new courts in Jensen Park in southeast Lincoln and in Air Park in northwest Lincoln.

The highest priorities — meaning in the next decade — are resurfacing the three tennis courts in Mahoney Park and possibly building a fourth court; resurfacing existing courts at Irvingdale Park, building a third court and adding two pickleball courts; and renovating Eden and Ballard parks so each has six pickleball courts.

The second-tier priorities are to build tennis and pickleball courts at Jensen Park and adding courts for both sports in Air Park.

The plan also mentions possible improvements to various other areas at six other parks and Fleming Fields, though they are lower priorities.

The advisory board decided to wait to vote on the plan so members can review the latest comments on it. It will likely come back before the board at its next monthly meeting.