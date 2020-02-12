Pink-tan pant law for deputies proves costly, sheriff says

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

At the mid-point in Lancaster County's fiscal year, county agencies have spent $1.5 million more than outlined in the general fund budget.

One of the quirkiest spending issues credited to unforeseen circumstances came from the Sheriff's Office, where accommodating a uniform issue created another uniform issue.

Several years ago, deputies began wearing load-bearing, ballistic vests instead of duty belts to carry their equipment and ease strain on their backs.

But after the change, many deputies no longer had easy access to shirt pockets to put their cellphones, pens and notebooks, sheriff's officials said.

So the department looked into getting pants with cargo pockets, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

But there's one problem.

State law requires deputy sheriffs to wear what are known as pink-tan pants in law enforcement circles, and cargo pants makers don't readily carry the color, Chief Deputy Todd Duncan told the County Board.

Custom orders run about $110 per pair, more than double the $40 the office is used to spending on pants, Wagner said.

