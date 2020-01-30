Pilot program aims to bring food trucks to downtown Lincoln streets

Maestas, who got into business three years ago part-time, said reaching customers meant working contacts to secure a spot on private property, mainly parking lots.

He jumped into the business as a way to help him mourn the death of his grandfather, who was a father figure in his life, in a healthy way, he said.

"I felt closest to him when I was cooking his food, making his food, cooking tortillas, making enchiladas," Maestas said.

Only after Maestas married his love of smoking meat and his family's food heritage by offering pulled-pork tacos at a garage sale in Eagle did he find his menu for Muchachos, he said.

Working in information technology full-time, Maestas ran his food truck venture on weekends, he said.

With growing sales, though, he was able to quit his full-time job last summer and operate Muchachos full-time. Since then, business has exploded, he said.

He met Ward after catering one of her campaign events, and the two began working on a way to address his business challenge after she took office last May, they said.

Food trucks provide an attractive lunchtime option for downtown workers who may not have the time to dine in, Ward said.