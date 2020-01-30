Pilot program aims to bring food trucks to downtown Lincoln streets

A pilot program will test expanding access to food trucks by allowing them to temporarily park in designated areas on streets in downtown Lincoln.
The program, set to begin in April, would allow at least three food trucks to park in metered stalls blocked off temporarily to create a food truck zone, reserved for those trucks for a few hours.
City Councilwoman Tammy Ward and food truck owner Nick Maestas worked on the program with the new mayoral administration as a way to test regulations on the growing culinary trend, and they believe the pilot program balances concerns over competition between brick-and-mortar restaurants and the mobile kitchens.
"I feel like there’s enough room for everybody in this town," said Maestas, of Muchachos.
Food trucks add variety to the local food scene and can help increase access to food in areas where restaurants are scarce, he said.
Since Lincoln's first food truck, Heoya, arrived in 2011, trucks have been barred from setting up shop on a public street for longer than 10 minutes.
The previous mayoral administration had worried granting food trucks extended street access would take business from neighboring restaurants that have leases or mortgages to pay.
To operate downtown currently, food trucks either need to be allowed on private property or obtain a special event permit from the city, which must be applied for four weeks in advance and requires a street closure, according to the city.
Maestas, who got into business three years ago part-time, said reaching customers meant working contacts to secure a spot on private property, mainly parking lots.
He jumped into the business as a way to help him mourn the death of his grandfather, who was a father figure in his life, in a healthy way, he said.
"I felt closest to him when I was cooking his food, making his food, cooking tortillas, making enchiladas," Maestas said.
Only after Maestas married his love of smoking meat and his family's food heritage by offering pulled-pork tacos at a garage sale in Eagle did he find his menu for Muchachos, he said.
Working in information technology full-time, Maestas ran his food truck venture on weekends, he said.
With growing sales, though, he was able to quit his full-time job last summer and operate Muchachos full-time. Since then, business has exploded, he said.
He met Ward after catering one of her campaign events, and the two began working on a way to address his business challenge after she took office last May, they said.
Food trucks provide an attractive lunchtime option for downtown workers who may not have the time to dine in, Ward said.
Parking food trucks on the street gives Maestas and his counterparts better access to customers. The zones proposed in the pilot program would be at least 100 feet from an existing restaurant, he said.
He believes customers will seek out the food they're in the mood for, so he doesn't think this move would prove detrimental to existing restaurants, he said.
The 100-foot buffer is double what's allowed in Omaha, and that was intentional, Ward said.
The Nebraska Restaurant Association didn't return a call for comment Wednesday.
Ward, Maestas and others plan to announce the locations of the proposed food truck zones at an event near the Railyard on Friday.
The pilot program would last at least six weeks and would be open to any of the several dozen food truck companies operating in Lincoln, Ward said.
Stalls would be assigned based on who reserves the spots first for that day, and food truck vendors will be coordinating who is interested in what spots, according to city officials.
"It would be a great problem to have if we have to turn anyone away," said Ward, who represents a district that includes downtown Lincoln.
Already, the owners of Heoya, Nitro Burger, Mary Ellen's and Kona Ice have said they plan to participate, Maestas said.
Lincoln Parking Services Manager Wayne Mixdorf said vendors will pay $10 to hood the parking meter for the time it is blocked off.
Ward hopes the pilot program provides valuable data on the effectiveness of those locations and helps her draft permanent regulations, which she hopes to have in place for the busy summer season. Ultimately, any changes to city code affecting food trucks would need council approval.
Lincoln food trucks and mobile dining options
Captain Blintz
Porkcentric
Waffleman
Rosari's
Phil's Fish N Chips
Sweet Baby J's Tropical Sno
Mary Ellen's Food for the Soul
Fat Ferg's BBQ
Taco Loco Lincoln Dig-N
Roaming Tacos
Kona Ice
Taqueria Limon
Spokes
Big Luvs BBQ
Muchachos
The Gilded Swine
Gonzo Gourmand
Tastee Trailer
Nitro Burger
Heoya food truck
JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine
Maui Wowi Lincoln
