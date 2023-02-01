 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pillen names new Lancaster County election commissioner

  • Updated
Todd Wiltgen, former Lancaster County Commissioner and Lincoln Chamber public policy specialist, will be the new Lancaster County Election Commissioner, Gov. Jim Pillen announced Wednesday.

Wiltgen will replace Dave Shively, who retired Jan. 20 after 23 years of service. Wiltgen’s appointment is effective Feb. 13.

Todd Wiltgen

Todd Wiltgen

"Todd is familiar with election processes, having run for office himself and in his prior roles serving state and federal elected officials,” Pillen said. “He is committed to public service and will work hard as election commissioner, ensuring that voters in Lancaster County are informed and that election processes are secure.”

Most recently, Wiltgen served as the public policy specialist for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. Prior to that, he represented District 5 on the Lancaster County Board from 2015-2018.

He also has worked on the staffs of state. Sen. Mark Kolterman, U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel.

Wiltgen has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Outgoing Lancaster County election commissioner Dave Shively talks with the Journal Star, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Lincoln.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

