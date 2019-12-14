Petition effort to halt Lincoln roundabout project scaled back, organizer says

Even if the project was moving forward and the petition failed, its opposition would look for another way to block it, she said.

Katt said the petition is the exercise of the motto enshrined on the Nebraska state Capitol: "The Salvation of the State is Watchfulness of the Citizen."

He said about 20 people who approached him about the committee's effort will continue to gather signatures on the petition as volunteers "because they feel so strongly about this project not going forward.”

They would need to gather about 8,500 signatures by the end of January to get the initiative on the ballot for the May primary election.

Councilwoman Jane Raybould, who represents that area of town, said this week that she planned to review the bids in an effort to see if the city could bring the project within budget.

The project was more than just an elevated roundabout, but seven miles of new road, three pedestrian underpasses and altogether a series of improvements in that quadrant of the city "that are long overdue," she said.

Each day, about 39,000 vehicles pass through the intersection, and traffic volume in that area is projected to rise to 59,000 by 2045.

