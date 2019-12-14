Petition effort to halt Lincoln roundabout project scaled back, organizer says

The organizers of a local petition effort to halt construction of the planned elevated roundabout at 14th Street and Warlick Boulevard have scaled back their effort following a city decision to shelve the project.
In an interview Friday, Peter Katt of Sensible Streets for Lincoln said his group will not pay circulators to gather signatures on a ballot initiative seeking to delay construction of the controversial project. But some volunteers will continue to seek signatures.
Tuesday, city officials announced the three bids for the project had come in higher than expected and too far beyond the city's $36 million budget.
After the bids were unsealed, Interim Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady said the lowest bid — $39.3 million — for the project's construction alone was about $3 million over budget. Other project costs, such as right-of-way acquisition, utility work and construction engineering, would add another 20% to the effort, he said.
Those behind the petition effort welcomed the news that other options would likely be considered in making road improvements in a growing area of southwest Lincoln.
"(City officials) have delayed the project for at least a year and (the) project, as originally designed, will not go forward," Katt said.
"It was our conclusion that the purpose of the petition drive had been by and large met."
The committee's petition effort formally began last month as the city was seeking construction bids for the project.
After the petition effort was announced, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said her administration would stick to its process and assess the project after bids were opened before deciding whether to move forward.
Tuesday, Jennifer Brinkman, the mayor's chief of staff, said the decision to put the project on pause followed the city's stated plans, and the petition effort didn't factor into that decision.
Katt complimented the mayor's decision.
"She made a prompt responsive decision, and I applaud her for her clarity on not letting the project go forward as proposed," Katt said.
Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who in November had voted to keep the project on track, criticized the petition effort Friday as one disregarding years of public input and process.
"I would hope that given the number of opportunities there have been to be involved in conversation on this topic that people would have felt like they were heard," Washington said.
She thinks the financing of capital projects are fit for a ballot, but she believes it's cumbersome and bad city business practice to put the merits of the project themselves up for a vote when City Council members are elected to make that call, Washington said.
Even if the project was moving forward and the petition failed, its opposition would look for another way to block it, she said.
Katt said the petition is the exercise of the motto enshrined on the Nebraska state Capitol: "The Salvation of the State is Watchfulness of the Citizen."
He said about 20 people who approached him about the committee's effort will continue to gather signatures on the petition as volunteers "because they feel so strongly about this project not going forward.”
They would need to gather about 8,500 signatures by the end of January to get the initiative on the ballot for the May primary election.
Councilwoman Jane Raybould, who represents that area of town, said this week that she planned to review the bids in an effort to see if the city could bring the project within budget.
The project was more than just an elevated roundabout, but seven miles of new road, three pedestrian underpasses and altogether a series of improvements in that quadrant of the city "that are long overdue," she said.
Each day, about 39,000 vehicles pass through the intersection, and traffic volume in that area is projected to rise to 59,000 by 2045.
