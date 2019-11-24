Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird marked her sixth month as Lincoln's leader last week by talking about the future of the city's water supply and comparing notes with other mayors during a trip to Washington.
Moving ahead, the Democrat wants to find the right project for the Pershing Center site and help bring a complex of youth ballfields to the city to enhance its quality of life and increase its attractiveness to businesses and families.
She's also seeking input on ways Lincoln can continue its economic growth while ensuring the well-being of residents.
Thus far, she's tackled campaign promises, overcome a city budget shortfall without raising the tax rate, introduced her administration and kept her daily focus on bringing steady, devoted discipline to the job, she said.
"When you get to make that big splash, that’s great," the mayor said in an interview. "But it’s that steady drumbeat of dedicated work and collaboration that gets a lot done, too. I think many things will emerge from those."
Gaylor Baird announced her campaign to succeed a term-limited Chris Beutler just more than a year ago.
Former and current local government and business officials complimented her smooth transition in taking over for Beutler, who held the top post at City Hall for three terms.
"Whenever there is a change in administrations, especially in this particular changeover where there was a 12-year constant, you worry that the progress will slow," said Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall.
"That’s not been the case."
The mayor's stated goals to redevelop the Pershing site and get a youth ballfields complex built in Lincoln align with the chamber's hopes for the city, Birdsall said, and Gaylor Baird has put key people such as Jennifer Brinkman, Dan Marvin and Alyssa Martin, to name a few, in roles to accomplish that work and maintain the city's upward trajectory.
Like Birdsall, Republican City Councilman Roy Christensen applauded the working relationship between the Mayor's Office and the council, and specifically complimented the choice of Brinkman to serve as chief of staff.
He's looking forward to hearing more on Gaylor Baird's priorities and working together "to move Lincoln forward," Christensen said.
Lancaster County Board Chair Roma Amundson said Brinkman, a former county commissioner, will give Gaylor Baird key counsel.
Amundson sees Gaylor Baird as an analyzer and thinker who looks to get all the details before moving forward, she said.
Former Lincoln Mayor Don Wesely, who served from 1999 to 2003, was impressed the new mayor had her team assembled just days after she took office.
Wesely described Gaylor Baird's tenure so far as steady and stable.
That she hadn't made sweeping city policy changes, he said, is a "compliment to Mayor Beutler that things were in pretty good shape.
"It takes time to get your feet on the ground and kind of figure out what's going on that you want to provide leadership with," Wesley said.
He took over from an interim mayor who ran the city when Mike Johanns left City Hall upon his election to the governor's office.
Many big city efforts were on hold during that year, unlike the mayoral transition from Beutler to Gaylor Baird.
"Chris Beutler was always on the move," Wesely said, noting he got a lot done in his last year.
Gaylor Baird's first six months started with an eye on campaign promises.
Just after she took office May 20, her staff began negotiating with the Lincoln Police Union and ultimately found incentives to help retain officers.
She also followed through on a campaign pledge to convert the city's vacant public safety director position into six police officer positions. Tom Casady retired from the position prior to the new mayor taking office.
She jump-started her effort to develop the city's first climate action plan, which examines ways the city can become more environmentally sustainable and resilient amid changing weather patterns.
She also took the torch from Beutler on a key infrastructure initiative and appointed an advisory committee to oversee street projects funded by the new quarter-cent sales tax, which took effect Oct. 1.
That group's recommendations will be subject to a public hearing at the City Council meeting Monday and will be adopted into the city's capital improvement plan next month.
Getting roadwork done may not seem exciting. But it's important to residents and "I’m not going to take my eye off of that ball," Gaylor Baird said.
Her adjustments to the budget running through August 2020 spared large cuts to city services. Department directors have already begun preparing for the new mayor's first two-year budget.
Last week, the mayor believes she made a splash in announcing a new policy protecting city employees and job applicants from discrimination based on gender identity or expression.
Her action added to a policy barring discrimination in city employment based on sexual orientation implemented by Wesely in 2003.
After her announcement Monday, she said she got phone calls, texts and emails exuding pride in Lincoln and her move to elevate a discussion about legal protections for the LGBTQ community, she said.
Birdsall said that policy, which aligns with one at the University of Nebraska, shouldn't go unnoticed.
"It’s certainly much easier to recruit and retain our best and brightest when we’re progressive, and we’re moving with the times," Birdsall said.
As the third woman in Lincoln's history to serve as mayor, Gaylor Baird appreciates a pattern she's noticed.
When she's been at community events, or just out and about, mothers are eager to introduce her to their daughters, she said.
"I know that what they're looking at is not me personally, but possibilities for themselves and that's part of why I ran," Gaylor Baird said.
Too few women hold executive leadership positions in this country, she said, and she's committed to bringing more diversity, including gender diversity, to City Hall.
Her goal for city government is to create a sense of team, and she's hoping to take opportunities to acknowledge the work of city employees.
Likewise, she's been on a "listening tour" with City Council members and community leaders, the former councilwoman said.
She said she's been building relationships while discovering ways her administration can help the city succeed.
"Progress happens at the speed of trust," Gaylor Baird said.