Pershing proposals envision space for Lincoln downtown library

Proposals to redevelop the shuttered Pershing Center envision a variety of new uses, including housing, office space and even a new federal courthouse.

Developers have submitted their visions to transform the block bounded by Centennial Mall South and 16th, M and N streets — a project city officials have deemed a catalyst for the city and its downtown.

One proposal envisions a green-roofed, mixed-use complex, and several seek to preserve some of Pershing's legacy through art and murals.

All but one of the pitches includes space for a new downtown library, too.

The prospects of using the city's obsolete entertainment venue as the home of a new central library have lingered for much of the last decade.

In 2012, the Lincoln City Libraries Board of Trustees formally proposed repurposing Pershing for a new library, while two other redevelopers wanted retail space and apartments at the site. Then-Mayor Chris Beutler turned down all three because he said they each needed too much city money.

Pershing has sat empty since 2014, but Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has made finding a future for the old auditorium a priority in her first term.