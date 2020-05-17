Pershing proposals envision space for Lincoln downtown library

Proposals to redevelop the shuttered Pershing Center envision a variety of new uses, including housing, office space and even a new federal courthouse.
Developers have submitted their visions to transform the block bounded by Centennial Mall South and 16th, M and N streets — a project city officials have deemed a catalyst for the city and its downtown.
One proposal envisions a green-roofed, mixed-use complex, and several seek to preserve some of Pershing's legacy through art and murals.
All but one of the pitches includes space for a new downtown library, too.
The prospects of using the city's obsolete entertainment venue as the home of a new central library have lingered for much of the last decade.
In 2012, the Lincoln City Libraries Board of Trustees formally proposed repurposing Pershing for a new library, while two other redevelopers wanted retail space and apartments at the site. Then-Mayor Chris Beutler turned down all three because he said they each needed too much city money.
Pershing has sat empty since 2014, but Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has made finding a future for the old auditorium a priority in her first term.
Her administration fielded one proposal in March it deemed acceptable enough for the city to proceed. It invited other developers to turn in blind proposals by last Monday.
Now, a committee of city staff and community members will review those ideas and recommend their pick to Gaylor Baird, who has the final say.
The last time around, plans for Pershing failed to gain approval because Beutler felt the public and private proposals were too costly for the city.
The library's renovation proposal had a $33 million price tag. In one private proposal, the city would have paid $500,000 more to demolish Pershing than it would have received for the land's sale.
And the other private plan combined a library with retail and housing. The city would have received $10 million for the land but would have had to commit to a 30-year annual lease at $2.5 million a year.
City Urban Development Department officials launched an open invitation for the block's redevelopment in 2018.
While campaigning last year, Gaylor Baird pointed to the 2018 downtown master plan's designs for the block, which include possible use as a library, with other space for housing or state offices.
She acknowledged the aging heating and cooling system that remains a multi-million-dollar problem at the city's downtown Bennett Martin Library and said she'd work with the Lincoln City Libraries Board to find a solution.
Whatever the Pershing plan might be, then-candidate Gaylor Baird said, it needed financial feasibility to earn her approval.
In a statement Friday, the mayor highlighted the significance of the proposals during the uncertain times the coronavirus pandemic has forced upon the city and the world.
"The receipt of the five proposals for redeveloping this important block in our downtown shows that, even in a pandemic, Lincoln is a community that attracts investment," she said. "Forging our economic recovery and maintaining our quality of life are critical priorities for my administration as we learn to live with COVID-19."
MAg Partners, Woodbury and Clark Enersen
MAg Partners, Woodbury Corp. and The Clark Enersen Partners offered the first proposal, which city officials believed they could move forward with if no other proposals surfaced.
Repurposing the existing Pershing Center isn't financially feasible, they said, and propose the city demolish it.
Their design plan for the 2-acre block is to construct two office buildings, including space for a new downtown library.
The anchor building on the south end of the block would possibly house relocated state agencies, while the building on the block's northwest corner would be designed for mixed use, including commercial office space, retail and the library.
The buildings would share a courtyard, and Pershing's mural in pieces or its entirety could be exhibited along the exterior of the buildings facing Centennial Mall, the plan said.
The plan proposes the city demolish Pershing, then sell the private sector portion of the block to them.
Financial estimates for the proposal weren't included in the copy released last week, but in their pitch, the developers noted they want to act quickly on the project to capitalize on federal government development incentives and may seek tax-increment financing.
"We anticipate the Pershing Block to become a bridge for Downtown Lincoln and the Telegraph District," the developers said in their proposal.
White Lotus Group and HDR
Up to 100 affordable apartments, a new library, wellness center, retail and a community green space with public art could help make the Pershing site a community destination again, developers White Lotus Group and HDR said in their proposal.
Calling it Mural, they envision the new central library pairing with a national nonprofit health and wellness facility and mixed-income affordable housing downtown.
"The Mural development will ultimately build from the history of the site to create a lasting and dynamic celebration for the Lincoln community," the proposal said.
Among the features pitched in the proposal were an events lawn for community gatherings and green roofs on the tops of the complex's buildings that could give residents a place to garden.
White Lotus' financial estimates were not disclosed in the copy of the proposal made public last week.
Dory Inc.
Demolishing Pershing could pave the way for a library and create a new neighborhood under Dory Inc.'s proposal to build 24 row houses on part of the block.
"With amenities not often found in urban in-fill development, Lincoln Park hopes to illustrate a different approach to owner-occupied housing in the central business district," Dory Inc. owners Bill and Vicki Langdon said in their proposal.
The Pershing block's east half would become a series of eight three-plex row houses arranged around a shared outdoor space.
Dory Inc. proposes the city sell it the block for $1. It would pay for demolition costs up to $2.2 million, with the city picking up any costs exceeding that mark.
After it builds its row house complex, Dory would sell the rest of the block to the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries for $1.1 million on the agreement the foundation sell the land back for the same price if its plans for a new library change.
Argent Group and DLR Group
Argent Group and DLR's proposal would also raze Pershing while preserving its iconic mural and construct two buildings atop two levels of underground parking.
The primary building would house a state-of-the-art library, educational, cultural or other community-centric use, while the second building may serve a "synergistic" tenant such as Southeast Community College, the University of Nebraska or Lincoln Public Schools, the proposal said.
While its plan didn't outline cost, Argent and DLR said they would build to suit the needs of their tenants and enter lease agreements to hand over the title to the tenants after 25 years, according to the plan.
That funding measure tailors the building's construction to the tenants and avoids the cost of getting bond approval and bond issuance, the proposal said.
Sandhills Development Co.
The starkest-contrasting concept pitched to the city for Pershing came from Sandhills Development Co.
Its proposal, from Tim Mettenbrink, didn't feature glossy graphic renderings of a building.
Rather, Mettenbrink offered to act as the city's intermediary in an offer to have the U.S. General Services Administration select the site for a new federal courthouse replacing the Robert V. Denney Building, 100 Centennial Mall North, a few blocks north of Pershing.
Under his offer, Mettenbrink would seek a purchase agreement with the city specifically for the block's redevelopment into a courthouse and use those property rights to woo bidders to submit offers for a build-to-lease courthouse.
Mettenbrink said his proposal doesn't stem from financial gain, but he believes a new federal courthouse on that site would be best and his skills can help make it happen.
"The time and effort it will take to shepherd a deal like this through the maze of a GSA solicitation and the complexity of the bidders is staggering, and I know that firsthand," he said.
