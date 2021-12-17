Paying property taxes online will cost less in 2022

Paying Lancaster County property taxes online or with a credit card will be less expensive next year.

Lancaster County Treasurer Rachel Garver announced Tuesday her office has partnered with Grant Street Group, a new provider for credit card and online payments, which will reduce the service fees taxpayers had been paying.

Beginning Jan. 3, electronic checks for online payments will be free, and online credit and debit card service fees will be reduced to 2.19% of the transaction. In-person debit card transactions will have a flat fee of $2, and in-person credit card transactions will also be reduced to 2.19%.

“We are hopeful with free online electronic checks more people will pay their property taxes online, thus reducing processing costs for the county,” Garver said.

To accommodate the switching of payment vendors, the online web payment system for Lancaster County, including online property tax payments, will be down Jan. 1, until approximately 8 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Property tax statements for 2021 are available online. The tax statements are in the mail and residents should be receiving them shortly.