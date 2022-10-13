Parks advisory board will take another look at prospect of putting Pershing mural in a city park

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation advisory board will take another look at whether a city park would be a good home for the mural that adorned the front of Pershing Auditorium for 65 years.

Liz Shea-McCoy, who led a small group of supporters who raised nearly $900,000 to save the 730,000 tiles from demolition along with the building, appealed to the advisory board Thursday to review the city’s decision that a public park isn’t an appropriate place to reinstall the giant piece of art.

To continue fundraising — and grant-writing — to raise the $2 million it will take to restore and reinstall the mural, the group needs to know the location of the mural’s new home, she said.

“For that reason, we would love to engage in a productive conversation with Lincoln Parks and Recreation’s Advisory Board,” Shea-McCoy told the advisory board Thursday.

The small group first considered the Lancaster Event Center, but after several months of discussions, the ag society decided it needed all available space to host their events.

Shea-McCoy and others then began discussions with the city about reinstalling the mural in a city park.

In August, a group from various city departments brought together by Parks and Recreation Department Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross to review the request decided a city park wasn’t an appropriate place for the mural.

The group cited various concerns, including lighting, security, vandalism and how it might intrude on open spaces. Stuckey-Ross shared those concerns with the mayor, who agreed with the assessment.

Shea-McCoy said she didn’t feel her group was given an adequate opportunity to respond to those concerns — responses she shared Thursday with the advisory board.

“As a result of the miscommunication we have met individually with each member of the Lincoln City Council to correct the record and requested their feedback and questions,” she told the advisory board.

Part of the fundraising goal includes raising $200,000 for an endowment for maintenance and repairs, and Shea-McCoy told the board they are willing to raise additional money for insurance and increase the amount of the endowment.

Brad Brandt, one of the board members, said he felt the city did its due diligence to look at the feasibility of putting the mural in a city park and agreed with the decision.

“I just don’t think a park is the right place for the mural,” he said, adding that he’d be happy to work with a group to find an appropriate spot for the giant mural created by artists Leonard Thiessen and Bill J. Hammon.

The mural includes 38 figures depicting an array of sporting, theater, dance and circus events.

“It’s a great piece and belongs in Lincoln,” Brandt said, “but I don’t think parks is the right place.”

Ultimately the board decided that its facilities and infrastructure committee, headed by board member Jennifer Seacrest, would review the request.

“I’d be happy to take it to the committee,” Seacrest said.

Justin Carlson, another board member, asked whether Public Art Lincoln — another advisory board that advises the city on its public art collection — was involved in determining a placement.

Stuckey-Ross said the public art advisory board isn’t now involved in the discussion.

The parks and recreation advisory board is just that, though Stuckey-Ross expressed a willingness to revisit the decision if the board thought it appropriate.

That's what Shea-McCoy said she wants.

“We hope to work together to find the perfect location for the Pershing Mural in Lincoln,” she told the advisory board.