Owners withdraw plans for controversial campground in northeast Lancaster County

The owners of a campground planned for U.S. 77 and Davey Road withdrew their requests to build the 150-site recreation area Wednesday.
Dave Queen and his family had offered to scale back their Camp A Way operations during a six-hour Lancaster County Board hearing a day earlier on a special permit and proposed regulations to allow campgrounds in the county.
"We made concessions and offered solutions during this entire process," the Queens said in an email to county officials Wednesday.
Ultimately, the Queens felt the proposed regulations for campgrounds "would be too restrictive for us to operate a quality and profitable campground," the email said.
Specifically, the Queens felt the requests by opponents and the tentative consensus of county commissioners to reduce the maximum length of stay to four months, require campground personnel to be on-site 24 hours a day year-round and other conditions were financial and personal burdens they couldn't overcome, the email said.
Opponents of the plan had expressed concern about how the campground could affect the water supply in the area and the safety of the intersection that doesn't have turn lanes.
Neighbors also wondered about the campground's plans to allow guests to stay as long as six months.
Tuesday, attorney Kent Seacrest, who represents the Queens, said they were willing to reduce the size of the campground to 150 sites from 240 originally proposed and further limit the number of sites that would allow stays longer than a month.
Though 97% of guests stayed a month or less, a significant amount of the nights for which the campground was paid came from seasonal guests, who stay longer than a month, Seacrest said.
Opponents argued that the campground had admitted to letting guests stay longer than a month, in violation of its current permit, and it couldn't be trusted to police how long guests stay.
The County Board had tentatively agreed at the hearing to reduce stays to a maximum of four months. Commissioners were expected to vote on final regulations for campgrounds generally and this campground's special permit next week.
Project opponent Phyllis Larsen, who lives about a mile from the site, said the decision was great news.
"I want to thank the Queen family for making the right decision," Larsen said in an interview.
Larsen and other area residents didn't believe that parcel of agriculturally zoned land was the right site for a campground.
Calling themselves Citizens for the Protection of Rural Life, they first banded together to oppose the project just like they had when a developer wanted to put a drag strip on the same piece of land in 2006.
The farmers and families living on acreages near there may not seem like a neighborhood because of the cropland, Larsen said.
"But we are definitely a neighborhood," she said.
In their email, the Queens noted the passion and organization of their opposition.
"Our hats are off to them," they said.
The Queens picked the site after a two-year search to find a future home for their campground after the city decided not to renew their lease of land at Interstate 180 and Superior Street. The lease expires in 2024.
"Our motivation for building a campground in this fine county was to give back to the community and its visitors who gave us an opportunity 25 years ago," the email said.
The email didn't specify what's next for the future Camp A Way site, and the Queens couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Even though the campground project may have been withdrawn, Larsen continues to believe the county needs a task force to develop regulations for campgrounds, she said.
She doesn't think the issue is going away.
The county's going to continue to grow, and, with that growth, everyone needs to be adaptable, she said.
"But it’s got to be in the right place and at the right time, and it’s got to be thoughtful," Larsen said.
