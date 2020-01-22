Owners withdraw plans for controversial campground in northeast Lancaster County

Tuesday, attorney Kent Seacrest, who represents the Queens, said they were willing to reduce the size of the campground to 150 sites from 240 originally proposed and further limit the number of sites that would allow stays longer than a month.

Though 97% of guests stayed a month or less, a significant amount of the nights for which the campground was paid came from seasonal guests, who stay longer than a month, Seacrest said.

Opponents argued that the campground had admitted to letting guests stay longer than a month, in violation of its current permit, and it couldn't be trusted to police how long guests stay.

The County Board had tentatively agreed at the hearing to reduce stays to a maximum of four months. Commissioners were expected to vote on final regulations for campgrounds generally and this campground's special permit next week.

Project opponent Phyllis Larsen, who lives about a mile from the site, said the decision was great news.

"I want to thank the Queen family for making the right decision," Larsen said in an interview.

Larsen and other area residents didn't believe that parcel of agriculturally zoned land was the right site for a campground.