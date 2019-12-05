Owners of Virginia's Travelers Cafe feel bittersweet relief when road plans change

Riley Johnson Reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The last year felt like a decade to Tracy Von Busch and her husband, Mark, co-owners of Virginia's Travelers Cafe at 3820 Cornhusker Highway.

Plans to make crossing the railroad tracks in and around 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway safer included a proposal that had them worried for the diner they've had for five years and hope to pass on to their children some day.

A potential route using a fish hook-like bridge to connect Adams Street traffic to Cornhusker Highway had the Von Busches and their restaurant's patrons worried the beloved diner that's called the spot home since 1978 would need to move.

"That's all we've talked about," Von Busch said.

Railroad Transportation Safety District officials Monday further formalized their plans to pursue a different route and spare Virginia's by rewriting it into a project contract. The group also decided to move into the environmental assessment of the project with a focus on the latest alternative.

Still, Von Busch called it bittersweet, because other businesses will be in the path of the new route, including a salvage yard and a Mexican restaurant.