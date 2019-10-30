More than $9.5 million in road and bridge improvements are planned for 2020 in Lancaster County's proposed one- and six-year infrastructure improvement plan.
The Lancaster County Board is expected to sign off on the program at a meeting Thursday morning.
The plan for the current fiscal year includes eight bridge construction projects and two repair efforts to address problematic channels near bridges, as well as about 21 miles of asphalt overlay, more than 18 miles of road maintenance and 4 miles of road engineering.
Highlights of the first year of proposed improvements include repairs on three bridges on key connector routes in the southeast part of the county and paving South 82nd Street between Roca Road and Bennet Road, County Engineer Pam Dingman said.
Bridge work on the south side of the county is geared toward transitioning old, ailing bridges to box culverts, Dingman added.
Paving the gravel stretch of South 82nd Street in particular provides "another paved route to get in and out of the south end of the county while the (South Beltway) is being worked on," she said.
You have free articles remaining.
The South 82nd Street paving project, estimated to cost nearly $1.3 million, is listed as a standby program in the six-year plan, and Dingman said she may have to ask the County Board to increase her spending authority at the mid-year mark so she can get that work done in 2020, she said.
Later years of the six-year plan include safety improvements along Saltillo Road, constructing a paved stretch of 98th Street between A and O streets and paving an existing gravel stretch of 98th Street from Old Cheney Road to A Street.
Bridge repairs in the later years of the plan include fixes to three bridges along 14th Street just north of Lincoln that have more than 3,800 cars drive over them daily, the plan said.
Eight bridges were built last year and three were repaired in last year's budget, Dingman said.
Some of the planned work was behind schedule because the county experienced only two dry weeks this construction season, she said.
"One good sunny summer day is worth a week of wintertime work on any given day," Dingman said.