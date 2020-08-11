You are the owner of this article.
Ouster of local health director Lopez sought by county attorney
editor's pick alert top story

Mayor press conference

Lincoln-Lancaster County interim health director Pat Lopez speaks during a coronavirus news conference on Wednesday at City Hall. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez illegally occupies her post and should be ousted, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon wrote in a letter to the County Board. 

Lopez has led the Health Department since May 2019 when then-Director Shavonna Lausterer took medical leave before dying of breast cancer. 

In his letter, Condon said he was preparing a legal challenge under Nebraska law called a quo warranto action, which would remove and exclude Lopez from her office. 

Lopez, he wrote, has not been appointed by the Lincoln City Council, Lancaster County Board and the local Board of Health as required under state law. 

Instead, Lopez has continued operating on a consultant agreement, and Condon said he felt compelled to seek her removal from office based on the length of time she has been in the job without being appointed in accordance with law and because her recent actions toward business owners put county residents at risk of a court injunction, civil proceeding or even arrest and criminal prosecution. 

"Therefore," he said, "I believe it is my statutory duty to prepare a quo warranto information seeking her ouster and exclusion from the public office of health director." 

He didn't immediately return a call seeking comment. 

Condon's letter disputing Lopez's authority marks the second challenge to the career public health professional's legal ability to issue directive health measures, but this challenges seems unlikely to effectively remove her as Lopez remains popular with the three governing bodies who can permanently confirm her. 

"I couldn’t be more pleased with how she has led this community through the pandemic," said county Commissioner Deb Schorr, who like Condon is a Republican. 

If the County Board needs to go back and permanently install her into that position, they would be "more than willing to go through that formality," Schorr said. 

The board is expected to vote to appoint her at its next meeting. The City Council and Board of Health are expected to also call votes to formally appoint her as well. 

"This basically all goes away, and the county attorney will not file this if she's appointed officially," County Board Chair Sean Flowerday said. 

In court last week, attorney J.L. Spray asked a judge to invalidate the order to close Madsen's Bowling and Billiards because Lopez had not been duly appointed to her position and was only a consultant. 

City attorneys countered Spray's contention by arguing Lopez's order remained valid because ultimately the mayor was the acting public health director. 

In his letter, Condon called out inaction by the city Law Department to make Lopez a permanent director, saying he had communicated with the department in March 2020 about making Lopez a permanent director. 

The search for a permanent health director failed to find a consensus candidate in late December, and Lopez agreed to stay in her post on the consultant's agreement, which pays her $14,000 a month. The former health director earned $122,000 annually.

Lopez has provided consulting to other Nebraska health departments and helped them with accreditation, and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird agreed to allow her to continue that work as a consultant to the city if she remained in the job. 

Flowerday said Lopez was better than all the other candidates who applied for the permanent job, and he was glad she stayed on. 

Then came the pandemic, Flowerday said, and "it just didn't make any sense to change horses midstream."

City Councilwoman Jane Raybould said Lopez seems to be the most trusted official in all of Lincoln city government, "just like our own Dr. Tony Fauci." 

Her steady, consistent guidance has helped navigate Lincoln through the pandemic, Raybould said. 

She believes the council would stand prepared to vote to appoint Lopez immediately if needed. 

News of Condon's letter came on Tuesday as a showdown between Madsen's and the Health Department seemed to conclude with both parties reaching an agreement to reopen the pool hall and keep it in compliance with the local mask mandate. 

Raybould said she wished people wouldn't politicize sound health practices, and that she believes Omaha officials were kicking themselves they didn't implement a mask mandate earlier like Lincoln did.

"We are in a much better shape because Pat Lopez has been here to guide us through these really troubled waters," Flowerday said.

+1 
Pat Condon

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon.

 Journal Star file photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

