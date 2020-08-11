Ouster of local health director Lopez sought by county attorney

Condon's letter disputing Lopez's authority marks the second challenge to the career public health professional's legal ability to issue directive health measures, but this challenges seems unlikely to effectively remove her as Lopez remains popular with the three governing bodies who can permanently confirm her.

"I couldn’t be more pleased with how she has led this community through the pandemic," said county Commissioner Deb Schorr, who like Condon is a Republican.

If the County Board needs to go back and permanently install her into that position, they would be "more than willing to go through that formality," Schorr said.

The board is expected to vote to appoint her at its next meeting. The City Council and Board of Health are expected to also call votes to formally appoint her as well.

"This basically all goes away, and the county attorney will not file this if she's appointed officially," County Board Chair Sean Flowerday said.

In court last week, attorney J.L. Spray asked a judge to invalidate the order to close Madsen's Bowling and Billiards because Lopez had not been duly appointed to her position and was only a consultant.