Kay Siebler, a staunch supporter of the Fairness Ordinance who has been helping lead a group working to get the question on the ballot, is running for the District 4 City Council seat representing northwest Lincoln.

Siebler, a Democrat and assistant professor of English at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said her desire to serve is part of three decades of activism.

“I am running as a community builder, an activist, an educator and an advocate,” she said in a news release. “Lincoln needs a strong, experienced voice on the City Council to ask questions, advocate for the people, and do the work. Those are my strengths.”

Brodey Weber and Maggie Squires, both Democrats, have also announced plans to run for the District 4 seat now held by Tammy Ward, who is not running for reelection.

Siebler came to Lincoln in 1981 to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism, then served in the U.S. Peace Corps for three years in Morocco.

She earned her master’s degree in English from UNL, and a doctorate at Miami University in Ohio.

In addition to teaching at UNO, she has taught at Southeast Community College and the UNL, and has been an administrator and program developer at universities in Iowa and Missouri.

“If you want something done, ask a teacher,” Siebler said. “Teachers are helpers, workers and organizers. Educators are leaders who act.”

Her civic involvement includes being part of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Commission on the Status of Women, the Women’s Political Network, Planned Parenthood, the Lincoln chapter of the National Organization of Women, Guerilla Gardeners, the Human Rights Commission, the YWCA and the NAACP.

Siebler helped coordinate — and has been the primary spokeswoman for — Let Lincoln Vote, a group trying to get the Fairness Ordinance on the ballot.

The group formed after the City Council passed the so-called Fairness Ordinance expanding city protections in housing, employment and public accommodation to include sexual orientation and gender identity in February 2022, then rescinded it after opponents led a successful referendum to put the issue before voters.

The ordinance also expanded protections to include veterans and active military, updated definitions of marriage, race and natural origin and updated disability protections.

Siebler was among those who had long been advocating for such expanded protections in city code and were convinced — unlike some other supporters who wanted to raise more money they felt necessary to combat well-funded opponents — that voters would approve the expanded protections, given the opportunity.

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner threw out the first petition signatures gathered by Let Lincoln Vote, saying they didn’t properly include information about whether the petition circulators were paid or volunteer, and the group announced a second ballot initiative.

“The Title 11 Ballot Initiative started out with six people and in five weeks we had over 100 volunteers from every walk of life, demographic, and party affiliation working together,” Siebler said in announcing her candidacy. “This is what it means to build coalitions for change.”

She said she’d bring her experience of community-building work to the council, as well as what she learned about creating better communities through her work in the Peace Corps. She said she’d listen to voters, create coalitions and work toward solutions.

The four district council seats representing specific geographic districts are up for election this spring. The seven-member council, which also includes three at-large seats, is officially nonpartisan and no party labels appear on the ballot, but the parties are often involved in recruiting and supporting candidates.

The top two vote-getters in the April 4 primary in each district will advance to the May 2 general election.

