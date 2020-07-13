Ordinance would allow Lincoln pawn shops to operate on Sundays

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln pawn shops could open on Sundays for the first time under a new ordinance under consideration by the City Council.

The ordinance would remove a section in the city's pawn broker regulations prohibiting Sunday operations.

Jamie Hogle of AAA Ultimate Pawn, which has three locations, called on the city last fall to remove the ban.

She believes it's an outdated relic of city laws from the 1930s, a time when many businesses had to close on Sundays.

"We can’t keep outdated ordinances or regulations just because that's the way that it always has been," said Councilman James Michael Bowers, who worked with Hogle to craft the ordinance.

All pawn transactions are reported to the Lincoln Police Department, which analyzes them as a source of leads when looking for stolen property.

The police department staff who do that work are traditionally Monday-through-Friday employees.

In the last year, LPD's review of local pawn transactions has shifted from paper slips to an electronic database.