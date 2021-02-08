Opponents worry conversion therapy ban would unconstitutionally restrict speech in Lincoln

Bowers said he knows of only one therapist in Lincoln who performs conversion therapy, but he believes the practice is more prevalent than Lincoln residents may realize.

His ordinance would not apply to religious clergy or groups, but only to licensed professional psychologists, psychiatrists, counselors and therapists.

For the first two hours of the hearing, adults who underwent conversion therapy, counselors and LGBT activists testified in support of Bowers' ordinance.

Conversion therapy is opposed by the American Psychiatric Association, the American Psychological Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Counseling Association, which claim efforts to change a child's sexual orientation are not backed by scientific evidence and harm children.

The Trevor Project said its research has found youth who were in conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to have attempted suicide and more than 2.5 times as likely to have attempted suicide multiple times within the prior year.

Many of Kercher's clients have suffered trauma in their childhood, and limiting therapists to discussion that affirms how the child may be feeling could have unintended consequences, Kercher said.