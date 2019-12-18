Opponents vow to continue opposing Lancaster County campground, seek task force

Marty and Jerry Minchow don't want a campground at U.S. 77 and Davey Road. Neither does Marlene Tracy.
But they all said they'd be more likely to consider supporting one if a task force was formed to get thorough input and come up with rules to govern a campground at that site or anywhere else in the county.
Whether a task force is in the cards will now be up to the Lancaster County Board.
Wednesday, members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission voted 5-3 to approve a special permit for a campground with approximately 245 campsites that's proposed on the southeast corner of the intersection.
Two weeks ago, the commission voted by the same 5-3 margin in favor of changing the county’s zoning code to add rules and regulations for campgrounds.
Those rules and regulations were largely crafted by the entity proposing the campground.
Camp A Way, which runs a campground near the downtown exit on Interstate 80, needs a new site after the city decided not to renew its lease because officials want to gauge developer interest in the site.
Camp A Way owner Dave Queen said at the Dec. 4 Planning Commission hearing that he spent two years looking for a site and settled on the one at U.S. 77 and Davey Road.
Staff from the Planning Department, Health Department and other city and county departments have all supported putting a campground at the site, saying there is adequate water and will be no traffic or other issues.
Area residents disagree.
More than a dozen of them testified against the proposal two weeks ago at a marathon hearing that took so long that two commissioners had to leave. That left the board one vote short of the five needed to either approve or deny the proposal.
No further public testimony was taken Wednesday, but commissioners who voted for the special permit said they felt it met all the legal requirements.
Commissioner Dick Campbell said that while he sympathized with opponents' concerns, "the campground fits every legality for being in that area."
Of the three commissioners who voted against the proposal, only Cristy Joy explained her decision.
Joy, who is the designated county representative on the Planning Commission and who was not at the previous meeting, said her opposition was "based on the density" of the site.
Tracy said that with 245 campsites, assuming there might be two or more people at each one, the site could wind up being the fourth-largest town in the county with anywhere from 500-1,000 people there at a time.
And she and the Minchows both said a town is what it's likely to resemble if some campers are allowed to stay up to 180 days at a time, which is a provision of the zoning code changes that the commission approved.
Despite contentions from a well-drilling company and city and county officials that there is adequate water in the area, neighbors disagree.
"I don't think there's enough water out there to support 250 campsites," Jerry Minchow said. In fact, he said, "I don't think there's enough water to support 50."
Other concerns include traffic, as well as the potential strain the campground could put on resources such as the rural fire department, sheriff's office and nearby school districts.
Marty Minchow said she was "very disappointed" that not a single planning commissioner has visited the site.
She said neighbors plan to appeal the commission's vote to approve the special permit, which will lead to a public hearing in front of the County Board, likely sometime next month.
