Opponents vow to continue opposing Lancaster County campground, seek task force

Staff from the Planning Department, Health Department and other city and county departments have all supported putting a campground at the site, saying there is adequate water and will be no traffic or other issues.

Area residents disagree.

More than a dozen of them testified against the proposal two weeks ago at a marathon hearing that took so long that two commissioners had to leave. That left the board one vote short of the five needed to either approve or deny the proposal.

No further public testimony was taken Wednesday, but commissioners who voted for the special permit said they felt it met all the legal requirements.

Commissioner Dick Campbell said that while he sympathized with opponents' concerns, "the campground fits every legality for being in that area."

Of the three commissioners who voted against the proposal, only Cristy Joy explained her decision.

Joy, who is the designated county representative on the Planning Commission and who was not at the previous meeting, said her opposition was "based on the density" of the site.