Opponents voice concerns over large housing development proposed near Wilderness Park

Strong opposition wasn't enough to sink a plan for a large housing development near Wilderness Park.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission recommended approval of the plan, which proposes up to 575 housing units and about 30,000 square feet of commercial space on about 75 acres located south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77.

More than 50 people sent emails to the city-county Planning Department opposing the project, with reasons ranging from increased traffic, to environmental damage, to light pollution, to the potential for increased flooding in the area.

More than a dozen of those people showed up Wednesday to speak at a public hearing on the project.

Adam Hintz, president of Friends of Wilderness Park, said the organization opposes the project because the Planning Department did not give enough consideration to goals in its own Comprehensive Plan dealing with environmental stewardship, sustainability and resiliency.

"If the goals are not met, Friends of Wilderness Park must be in opposition," Hintz said, reading from a letter the group sent to the Planning Commission.

Several other people who testified said they were concerned about the amount of traffic the development will generate, especially considering Old Cheney Road may lose access to U.S. 77 at some point in the future as part of potential expressway upgrades.

And still others said they were concerned about the potential effects of development so close to the park and felt the land should be preserved and possibly bought by the city and be incorporated into the park.

The land is currently owned by the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, which announced last summer that it planned to sell it.

Developer Sam Manzitto Jr. said he's been working with the Diocese since 2018 on plans to develop the land, which has been designated in the Comprehensive Plan for future urban residential development since 2002.

Steve Henrichsen, the Planning Department's development manager, also noted that neither the Comprehensive Plan nor a master plan for Wilderness Park has ever identified the land for preservation or as something to be added to the park.

The proposed development does require an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan to incorporate the commercial portion of the project, but planner Andrew Thierolf said the department sees that change as appropriate because it fulfills the plan's goal for "complete neighborhoods" that offer services that are easily accessible to residents.

"We think adding this commercial center here is really, really important," he said.

The commercial part of the development would be delayed at least a year to give the Nebraska Department of Transportation time to finalize its plans for long-term changes to the Pioneers Boulevard connection to U.S. 77, which is currently an intersection with a traffic signal.

In the end, the seven Planning Commissioners present voted unanimously to annex the land into the city. The vote on the Comprehensive Plan amendment was 6-1, with Commissioner Rich Rodenburg voting against it. And Rodenburg and Commissioner Maribel Cruz voted against changing the zoning on the land from agricultural to residential.

Rodenburg said Manzitto has a good reputation and he's sure the development would be done well, "but I love Wilderness Park, and if this (development) does anything to detract from it, I don't know how we would forgive ourselves."

The proposal will next go to the City Council.

